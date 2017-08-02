Copa Airlines says one of its planes had landed in San Francisco and was heading to a gateway when a 17-year-old boy sitting in an exit row unexpectedly opened the emergency door, slid down the plane’s wing and jumped onto a tarmac.

Airport spokesman Doug Yakel says a construction crew working nearby confronted the teenager and held him until police arrived and arrested him.

The Panama-based airline said in a brief statement Tuesday that a crew member on Copa Airlines Flight 208 closed the door and the plane then taxied to the gate, where all passengers got off the flight without incident.

Yakel says the teenager is a U.S. citizen and was travelling alone on the flight from Panama City, Panama, to San Francisco.

The airline says it is co-operating with authorities in the ongoing investigation.