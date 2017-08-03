Is sicko behind cats’ beheading?

Animal welfare investigators fear a twisted maniac is beheading cats in an area north of Trenton.

The severed heads of three cats were discovered in an open field near the Heritage Trail (former railway tracks) in Frankford on three separate occasions over a three-week period.

“It’s very strange. They don’t appear to be severed as a result of an animal attack and we have no evidence of the bodies or visible blood pools,” said Allison Cross, spokesperson for the Ontario SPCA. “There are certain characteristics in line with an animal attack that don’t match up with this particular case.”

She added: “We have had situations like this in the past and there have been various explanations for them, but this is suspicious and concerning — enough for us to reach out for the public’s help.”

So far, no other remains of the unfortunate felines have been found.

Gail Robinson - president of the Loyalist Humane Society - has never come across a case as shocking as the beheadings.

“I am shocked and horrified at the news, I don’t understand why things like this happen — it just leaves you wondering why something like this would happen to an innocent animal,” she said, adding “I will be thinking about this the rest of the day, it’s just so sad.”

If you have any information about the cats or their killer, contact the SPCA at 310-SPCA or cruelty@ospca.on.ca