I asked a Blue Jays executive a rather simple question about a month ago: When did Marcus Stroman become a jerk?

His response was rather telling at the time: “You don’t become one,” he answered.

You have to understand something: Sporting people are normally rather protective of their own. At times, they can be overly protective. And how many times have you heard a coach or a manager say “Oh, that’s just Manny being Manny.”

And if Manny’s great, or any of the other Mannys out there are great, it’s easy and convenient to look the other way.

In this rather dreadful Blue Jays season, Stroman has been a prize. A real performer. A bulldog. An all-star without an all-star game invitation.

But his on-field behaviour, and some may say his off-field deportment, is open to questioning as our Steve Buffery did in a fine column the other day. You may or may not agree with Buffery’s premise that it’s time for Stroman to tone down his exuberance.

Stroman operates on that me-against-the-world premise and it works for him.

Another Blue Jays clubhouse voice wondered how much Stroman suffers from the absence of the now-retired Mark Buehrle in the clubhouse. Buehrle was a mentor to the young pitcher. When Buehrle left, his voice of veteran reason became Jose Bautista.

Next season, with no Bautista around, who does Stroman turn to next?

THIS AND THAT

The book on Timothy Liljegren from the World Junior Summer Showcase sounds like the book on most young skilled defencemen. He has tried to do too much, plays more offence than defence, gambles too much and doesn’t let the game come to him enough. The talent is certainly there. The thinking needs work. Also a surprise: He’s more physical than some might have imagined ... Digger Turnbull’s annual Sports Forecaster is out and I never miss this edition for the annual prognostications on NHL players statistics. Makes for fun reading. The Forecaster has Auston Matthews going from 40 to 42 goals — I think more — and from 69 to 75 points. That 75 points would tie him with William Nylander for the Maple Leafs lead in scoring ... One surprise to me, the Forecaster has Connor McDavid going from 100 points to 97 — I’m thinking 110 is more likely. But the magazine loves Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton and has him going from 77 points to 91 ... The scoring champ prediction is not Sidney Crosby or McDavid, the likely choices. It has Evgeni Malkin winning the Art Ross ... There have been better players than Mike Fisher in the NHL. Don’t know if there have been better people than Fisher, who has retired after a wonderful career of 17 seasons ... Peter Karmanos is asking for $500 million US for the Carolina Hurricanes, who have trouble selling tickets. Good luck to him. Bill Foley paid $500 million for the Vegas franchise and many wondered why the price was so high ... I can see Mike Komisarek as an NHL coach one day. So do the Buffalo Sabres who have hired the former defenceman as a player development coach.

HEAR AND THERE

Buster Olney of ESPN offered this statistical look at Joey Votto: He is 12th all-time in the ever-important on-base-percentage statistic. To give that some kind of historical perspective, consider this: Those ahead of his .425 OBP include Ted Williams, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Barry Bonds, Ty Cobb, Rogers Hornsby, Jimmie Foxx and Tris Speaker. Crazy good company, really ... You throw marginal pitchers like Cesar Valdez, Matt Dermody and Mike Bolsinger against the hardest-hitting team in the American League and you get smashed, the way the Blue Jays got smashed on Friday night in Houston ... We can put some of this “Aaron Judge face of baseball and first ballot Hall of Fame” talk on hold, for a minute or so. Since the all-star game, Judge is batting just .171 with two homers and nine RBI in 70 at bats. Yankees are 1-5 in their past six games ... The Jays need to find a left and right fielder for the 2018 season. A question worth asking now: Do they need a new centre fielder also? ... I don’t know if the Red Sox can beat Cleveland in an opening-round playoff series. You’re going to face Corey Kluber twice and that Indians bullpen with Terry Francona pulling the strings. I’m figuring early on an Astros-Indians American League Championship Series ... With the Cubs now playing like the Cubs again, the National League playoffs will be stunning with the Dodgers and Nationals both great and the Cubs as defending champions.

SCENE AND HEARD

Colin Kaepernick isn’t playing these days but his college backup, Cody Fajardo, is for now the Argos starting quarterback with Ricky Ray out. He was put on the team’s neg list by former personnel director, Chris Rosetti, now with the Miami Dolphins ... June Jones, the 64-year-old former Argos QB, has been brought in to Hamilton to help the rather dismal Ticats in the offensive coaching department. A piece of Jones trivia, which won’t mention his run-and-shoot days: As head coach of SMU, Jones recruited a high school quarterback from Katy High in Texas. His name: Bo Levi Mitchell ... You can throw out the idea of Andrew Wiggins coming home to play for the Raptors. He’s working on a long-term deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves ... The bottom three teams in the Eastern Division of the CFL have a 3-15-1 record. The top three teams in the Western Division have a 15-3-1 record ... My favourite CFL player to watch: Edmonton quarterback Mike Reilly. As opposed to my all-time favourite CFL player to watch, Edmonton quarterbacks Tom Wilkinson, Warren Moon and Matt Dunigan. And that’s not mentioning Ray’s precision passing or Tracy Ham’s running ... It’s great that commissioner Randy Ambrosie has cut back on replay challenges in the CFL. Up next for the commissioner: Improving the quality of his officials. And how do you do that?

AND ANOTHER THING

An absolute career highlight: Being near the finish line for all nine of Usain Bolt’s gold-medal runs at the Olympic Games. I’ve been blessed to be in Rome in 1987 when Ben Johnson broke the world record in the 100 metres and leave Carl Lewis in his dust; fortunate to be in Atlanta for Donovan Bailey’s two gold-medal runs; but Bolt, he trumped all. There will be never be another like him ... I did feel just cheated slightly that Andre De Grasse was unable to run against Bolt in London. Cheated for us. Cheated for the young Canadian ... It happens every summer: ESPN makes some kind of prediction about the Raptors and the Toronto basketball online community goes snakey. The latest one has the established the Raptors as a 43-win team for the coming season. I’m betting that’s about six wins light for the Toronto team with a diminished Eastern Conference ... Dallas Eakins must be a glutton for punishment. Why else is the coach back in Colorado his seventh time for that crazy, mountainous, punishing cycling race? ... The Dodgers’ favourite song: “Hey, hey, Yu, Yu, get off of my cloud.” ... So long Mark Purdy. It was great reading you, seeing you around the world. Enjoy your retirement. We will miss you ... Penny Oleksiak has the name, but brother Jamie, the Dallas defenceman, just signed a one-year deal for $964,000 US ... Born this date: Dino Bravo and former Leafs coach John McLellan. And a happy birthday to David Robinson (52), Alvin Williams (45), Shannon Szabados (31), Mike Strange (47), Andy Messersmith (72) and Gilmore Junio (27) ... And hey, whatever became of Robert Esmie?

HOW DID RAINES BEAT OUT MORRIS?

Tim Raines and Jack Morris were on the same Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for seven consecutive years from 2008-2014. In every one of those years, Morris received more votes than Raines. In fact, over that time period, he wound up with 637 more HOF votes than Raines.

It takes a 75% vote to gain election to the Hall and in the years Morris and Raines were on the same ballot, Raines’ average score was 37.4% — or halfway to election. Morris’ average score was 55.5%, including one year at 67.7%.

So how is it Raines has been inducted in the Hall and Morris is off the ballot and on the outside looking in?

In this case, it may come down to advocacy more than anything, although personally I voted for both Morris and Raines, but more times, admittedly, for Morris than for Raines.

The journalist, Jonah Keri, grew up in Montreal, grew up a huge Raines fan and an avid supporter of the Montreal Expos. He took it upon himself to loudly make the Hall of Fame case for Raines and to politic strongly on his behalf. He made a strong case and was so appropriately recognized in Raines’ excellent speech last weekend.

Hopefully the veteran’s committee will one day right that wrong and it won’t take anyone pushing or necessarily prodding to get him in.

BETTING ON RAY’S HEALTH A LOSING PROPOSITION

It was really only a matter time for Ricky Ray, at this age, at his speed, with the number of times he was getting hit every Argos game.

He wasn’t about to last the season. How could he, unless he was some kind of bullet-proof Superman?

This is the third straight season in which Ray will miss a considerable amount of playing time. Before the injury Thursday, he had 19 starts in Toronto’s previous 43 games. His next start, if there is one, will be sometime around October.

In nine seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, Ray was something of an ironman, missing just eight starts in all. He was younger then, not necessarily quicker, hit far less open. Now he seems a stationary target with the same old accurate throwing arm: As many yards as he thrown for in Toronto over his six seasons, the Argos have lost more games than they have won in that time. They have won more than nine games just twice in that time.

It’s a tough way to do business: Holding your breath that your quarterback who can’t move much, behind an offensive line that doesn’t block enough, will somehow stay healthy. Jim Popp and Marc Trestman bet the season on it. It’s a tough bet to win.

PLAYERS TO BLAME FOR LOST JAYS SEASON

Toronto is the coach- and general manager-blaming capital of the world. It is never the players’ fault here. Or at least rarely.

It’s all about Brian Burke being wrong or Alex Anthopoulos being brilliant or John Ferguson being in over his head or Mark Shapiro being the wrong fit for the market. Some of that, but not all of that, is ever really true.

But this Blue Jays season, more than anything, has come down to player performance — or lack of it. Josh Donaldson hasn’t been great and Jose Bautista has been close to lousy. Justin Smoak has been surprisingly superb, but defensive play in left field has been horrendous, Troy Tulowitzki has had his worst big league season and Devon Travis is hurt again.

Three starting pitchers — Aaron Sanchez, Marco Estrada and J.A. Happ — all coming off great seasons in which combined to win 44 games last year. They have nine wins this season.

Cliff Fletcher used to say it was easy to assess rosters over the course of a season by calculating which players performed better than expectations, which performed to expectations, and which performed below.

Above expectations: Smoak.

Below: Donaldson, Bautista, Sanchez, Estrada, Francisco Liriano, Happ, Kevin Pillar, Russ Martin and Travis

To expectations: Maybe Kendrys Morales and Steve Pearce, one player limited by speed, the other limited with defensive doubts.

Management obviously put these players in place for the season. But this season, more than any I can remember, is about lack of performance from players. And in Toronto, we rarely if ever say that.