Eganville hosts Homecoming Weekend

BONNECHERE VALLEY TWP. - Nothing like a long weekend to bring a person home.

Or to learn to appreciate their own home without leaving in the first place.

This weekend marked Eganville's second annual Homecoming Weekend, which featured fun activities throughout Friday and Saturday, featuring such things on Friday as a display of one of the helicopters used by 427 Special Operations Aviation Squadron, an art auction, Music in the Park at Centennial Park with Mike McCormick and Friends, and a honey festival at the farmer's market.

Saturday featured a homecoming meet and greet at the Bonnechere Museum, a Family Fun Zone set up at Eganville's Legion Field, which also included demonstrations and games by the Bonnechere Valley Fire Department and a fundraising barbecue for the splash pad.

At the Eganville Arena was the block party featuring the Ghost Town Cryers.

The weekend wrapped up Sunday with an epic pancake breakfast at the Fire Hall.

Bonnechere Valley Coun. Jackie Agnew, chairwoman of the Eganville homecoming committee, said this was building upon the highly successful homecoming event held last year to mark the village's 125th anniversary. She said it was decided to do this as an annual event.

“We've invited everyone to come out and celebrate Eganville and how great it is,” she said. “It is our way to give back to the community.

Agnew said it was felt by organizers the village needed some regular event to happen during the August long weekend. That was the fair, except it kept losing too much money to remain viable.

“So we decided to do this instead on a smaller scale,” she said.

Bonnechere Valley Mayor and Renfrew County Warden Jennifer Murphy said she wanted to thank everyone who made this weekend a success, with the intention of keeping it as an annual event. She said Eganville's Amazing Race, which was a big hit last year, couldn't be re-staged this year due to the time commitments of the principle organizers, but it is hoped it will return for 2018.

“That is our plan,” she said.

