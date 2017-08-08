Friends For Life Walk returns this September

The Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre is asking animal lovers of all ages to lace up for this year’s Friends for Life! Walk.

The Friends for Life! Walk is a major fundraiser for the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) and takes place in 17 locations across the province each year.

Renfrew County’s Friends for Life! Walk will be taking place on Sept. 23 at the Pembroke Marina with participation open to all animal lovers and their four-legged friends.

After signing up, participants will be asked to collect as many pledges as they can from supporters in the community – with all of the funds going towards the local OSPCA to support the protection and care of animals in need.

On the day of the event, participants will walk, stroll or jog along the Pembroke Waterfront alongside their furry best friends.

There will be a variety of walks to take part in, including the 1K Stray Cat Strut, the 3K Dog Jog and the 5K-Nine.

Along with being an important annual fundraiser for the OSPCA, the walk also serves as a reunion of sorts.

The event brings together OSPCA adopters, local animal lovers and their four-legged friends who all get to reunite and reconnect in support of the local animal centre.

According to OSPCA community development coordinator Danielle Brunette, anyone can participate and support the cause, whether or not they have their own dog to walk with.

“You don’t need to bring a dog to the walk to participate. In fact, you don’t even need to own a pet!” says Danielle Brunette, Community Development Coordinator for the Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre. “The Friends for Life! Walk is a way for you to give back to your community by giving animals a second chance.”

For those who are unable to attend the walk, they can also support the cause by making a donation online or in person at the OSPCA of Renfrew County.

Last year's local event raised a whopping $34,000, and the OSPCA hopes to raise that same amount or more this year.

“In order to be able to help these animals out, we need to raise much needed funds to keep ourselves operating so that we can help more animals in this local area, give them a second chance, find new homes, give them the medical attention they need and be a place that these animals can go so that they can have that second chance,” said Brunette. last year we raised over $34,000 and were able to help out over 1100 animals right here in our local area. This year we hope to raise as much as we did last year if not more.”

To participate in this year’s walk, registration can either be done online at friendsforlifewalk.ca or in person at 10 a.m. the day of the walk. Participants will receive breakfast and lunch, their choice of a walk as well as a t-shirt and swag bag.

“We can’t do this alone, which is why we need you to go the extra mile to help vulnerable animals like our spokes dog Saya” says Danielle Brunette. “Register today for the Friends for Life! Walk and help us change the lives of animals in need, one step at a time,”

