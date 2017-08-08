Ontario to buy power from Quebec?

Ontario’s Liberal government is talking with Quebec about a plan to purchase power, but insists no deal has been struck.

Colin Nekolaichuk, spokesman for Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault, denied a report in La Presse Monday that said a deal had been inked in which Ontario would purchase eight terawatts of power annually from Quebec over the next 20 years.

That electricity — roughly 6% of the Ontario’s annual supply — would be enough to power 800,000 homes a year.

Any deal must be cost effective for ratepayers and support the government’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Nekolaichuk said.

“While we haven’t yet received an offer that meets those core objectives, we look forward to continued discussions with our Quebec counterparts,” he said in a statement.

The report also said that Ontario would pay 6.12 cents per kilowatt hour with the rates growing at 2% a year over the life of the deal. It also says the agreement would be “pay and take.” Ontario would pay for the entire package annually regardless of how much electricity it uses.

A senior government source told the Toronto Sun that the deal referenced in the La Presse story was an “unsolicited proposal” from Hydro Quebec made in May. When the government looked at the details, it discovered such a deal would cost each ratepayer $30 more a year.

In a letter dated July 27 to Quebec Energy Minister Pierre Arcand, Thibeault rejected the offer, saying it would cost Ontarians more in the long-run.

Progressive Conservative energy critic Todd Smith slammed the apparent deal and demanded to know why the government is talking with Quebec when — by its own admission — Ontario has an over-supply of power.

“At the end of the letter (to Arcand) it says they’re continuing to negotiate with Quebec,” Smith said. “The thing that’s so astonishing to me is why this secret deal is even in negotiations in the first place.”

“Kathleen Wynne and Glenn Thibeault need to categorically reject this deal,” he added.

Ontario Energy Association President Vince Brescia said he’s disappointed the agreement is being hammered out behind closed doors.

“If this particular deal is pursued, Ontarians will not get the benefit of competition to ensure it is the best of all possible options for the province, and companies who have invested in Ontario and have employees here will not get the opportunity to provide alternatives,” he said.

