Carol Sollows receives Sovereign's Medal

A local resident has received the prestigious Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers for her 20-plus years of voluntary treasurer work with organizations across Ontario and Quebec.

Carol Sowells, a chartered professional accountant currently working with Community Living Upper Ottawa Valley, received the medal during a ceremony at the Petawawa Town Hall on August 8. Sowells was recognized for 20-plus years of volunteer service as treasurer with a number of non-profit organizations.

Presenting the medal on behalf of Governor General David Johnston, Mayor Bob Sweet said that countless groups have benefited from Sowells’ selfless service as treasurer on their boards.

“Our commitment to Canada is strengthened when we collectively pay homage to those who distinguish themselves by virtue of their talents, their generosity and their service to the community and to our country,” said Sweet. “We are proud to recognize today's recipient – Carol Sowells – for her contributions.”

The Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields.

The medal was initially conceived by Governor General Roméo LeBlanc as the Governor General's Caring Canadian Award and created in November 1995.

In 2015, the Caring Canadian Award was replaced by the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers which builds on the legacy and spirit of the former award by honouring the dedication and commitment of volunteers.

Since 1997, Sowells has worked as a volunteer treasurer on the boards of a number of organizations across Ontario and Quebec. These groups have included Canadian Baptists of Ontario and Quebec (CBOQ), Canadian Baptist Women of Ontario and Quebec (CBWOQ), North American Baptist Women’s Union (NABWU) and the Petawawa Military Family Resource Centre (PMFRC).

To honour and recognize her 20-plus years of volunteerism, Sowells was nominated for the Sovereign's Medal by her husband – Wayne – along with PMFRC executive director Claudia Beswick and CBWOQ former executive director Brenda Mann.

“She deserves the recognition for all of the time and dedication that she gives to all of these things outside of the home and outside of work,” said Wayne. “She gives back and contributes in such a meaningful way with the skills that she has.”

According to Sowells, it was a very pleasant surprise when she received the email from the Governor General’s Office that congratulated her being one of this year’s Sovereign's Medal recipients.

“It was really great because it's nice to be recognized and it’s a special feeling to think that ‘wow, someone noticed’,” said Sowells. “I love to volunteer and I love to give back. As long as I'm able to volunteer I'll be doing something somewhere.”

