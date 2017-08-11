DQ treats support CHEO

It was a treat to beat the heat, while supporting a good cause.

Thursday was the 15th annual Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, and he people of Pembroke came out in record numbers yesterday to support the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario by buying Blizzard sundaes at their local DQ.

Shawla Robinson, DQ Pembroke's general manager, said the turn out was fantastic.

“We had a fantastic day yesterday, beating our totals from last year,” she said. “I cannot give you a final dollar amount, yet; however, we sold 1,175 Blizzards in total. The community was very generous yesterday and we are excited to release the final amount from both Pembroke and Petawawa during a cheque presentation in the near future.”

On Miracle Treat Day, DQs across the country unite in the common cause of helping out. Net proceeds from the sale of DQ Blizzards benefit local children's hospital foundations. In Pembroke and Petawawa, monies raised from Blizzard sales will go to CHEO.

Thanks to the generosity of local DQ stores and their patrons, more than $2 million will be donated this year to Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada. These donations help provide support for nearly 5,000 children that receive medical care every day.

Since 1984, DQ and Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals have partnered to provide life-saving treatments to kids from across the U.S. and Canada. To date, more than $125 million has been raised through donations from DQ Fans and franchisees, all of which stays local to fund critical treatments and health care services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care.

SUhler@postmedia.com