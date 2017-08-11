PEMBROKE -

Dozens of young hockey players laced up their skates for this summer’s Pembroke Lumber Kings Hockey Camp.

Taking place at the Pembroke and Area Community Centre (PEM Ice 2) from Aug. 8 to 11, the camp welcomed 35 participants from around Ontario and as far as New York.

Ranging in age from seven to 13, the participants included both competitive players and house-league players who trained under the guidance of a few Lumber Kings, Whitewater Kings and U-18 players

The four days of on-ice practice and drills focused on the basics of the game, including skating, puck handling and shooting. The youth also engaged in some fun games such as hand-soccer to help loosen them up after a few long hours of practice.

According to Lumber Kings owner and head coach Dale McTavish, the main purpose of the camp was to help the youth develop their skills while having fun at the same time.

“We do a lot of edgework with the kids by having them work on strides, stops, turns, puck handling, passing, shooting and stick handling,” said McTavish. “It’s the first time that a lot of these kids get on the ice this year, so we’re just helping them to get back into it, learn some skills and have some fun.”

McTavish added that they also try to instill within the youth a good work ethic and a good attitude that’ll help them not just in hockey, but in life.

“The main thing is to teach them to work hard but while also having fun,” said McTavish. “And this week has been great and both the kids and instructors have enjoyed working together.”

By the end of the week, McTavish expressed that it was another success thanks to the support of the volunteer instructors and the organizational efforts from Lumber Kings assistant coach Ben Reindhart.

“Ben did a wonderful job organizing this and it’s been as successful as previous years,” said McTavish.

cip@postmedia.com