Deep River sailing school honours graduates

DEEP RIVER – Deep River Yacht and Tennis Club has celebrated the success of its young sailors and the receipt of a grant from TransCanada.

On August 9, the Deep River Yacht and Tennis Club held an awards ceremony to honour this year’s sailing school graduates.

MPP John Yakabuski who has always been a strong supporter of the young sailors in Deep River and was instrumental in obtaining a Trillium Grant for the Club in 2012, was invited to present the certificates of achievement to the three CANSail 3 graduates.

“It's always nice to come to the sailing club in Deep River as it's a very welcoming place and it's a wonderful program that they have here. Not only does it benefit these kids today, but it's all about training and broadening their skills set in life as well,” said Yakabuski.

CANSail 3 is an intermediate sailing program that teaches sailors to integrate the fundamental boat handling manoeuvres and balance with basic tactics and strategy as well as applied sail trim. Sailors are exposed to a greater variety of conditions and participate in a club race or a club training camp. After becoming qualified in CANSail, the sailors can move on to become instructors who teach the other students and help develop their sailing skills.

This year’s graduates were Sydney Beatty, Gryphon Arthur and Nathan Garrick.

“Recognizing the accomplishments of the three graduates today is something that's very important. Everybody wants to succeed and when you recognize their accomplishments I think that's very important as it encourages them to keep going and it also encourages others to take the plunge too,” said Yakabuski.

Following the awards presentation, Yakabuski announced that the Club was the recipient of a Community Development Grant by TransCanada Pipelines. The $1000 grant will be put towards enhancements of the sail training fleet.

“TransCanada Corporation has given us this money and we need it. We need the money because things break down, particularly this year and these funds will help to upgrade our fleet and equipment,” said Jeff Bishop, commodore at the sailing club.

