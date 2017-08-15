The local Liberal Party held their second annual Your Voice Your Canada Blueberry Social Hugli’s Ranch on Aug. 13.

More than 80 people attended the social event to celebrate Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke’s Liberal constituents while engaging in discussions, contributing ideas and hearing from a Liberal member currently sitting in parliament – Ottawa West-Nepean MP Anita Vandenbeld.

“This social serves as an opportunity where we can talk things from a Liberal perspective and get our message out and just to hear from the community about what they have to say – particularly about what's going on today and how they think the current government is doing,” said Bill Stevens, president of the Liberal Electoral District Association (EDA) for Renfrew-Nippising-Pembroke. “In general, we’ve been hearing positive feedback as people are supportive of our current government’s focus on collaborations and positive politics as opposed to what we’re currently seeing in the United States with this whole divisive type of thinking.”

Vandenbeld expressed that she was pleased to have the opportunity to visit Pembroke and gather feedback from people outside of her own riding.

“It’s been a wonderful day and I’ve noticed a really strong sense of community here with a lot of optimism,” she said. “I think one of the main things I’m hearing from people today is that they are very pleased that our government is taking leadership in bringing communities together and working together to make things better. I think that that's one of the reasons that Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government have been doing so well and have been continually growing – we're attracting people everywhere.”

Along with providing people an opportunity to gather information of their current government, the blueberry social served as a way for the local Liberal EDA to give back to their community in a fun and meaningful fashion.

As guests mixed and mingled, they were also treated to local blueberries and ice cream as local saxophone septet, Six-4-Sax, provided musical entertainment.

