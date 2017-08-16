PEMBROKE -

The U15 boys soccer season has come to a close with this past weekend’s playoff tournament.

Held at Riverside Park on Aug. 13, the Ottawa Valley’s six U15 boys teams competed in the round robin tournament with the goal of winning the championship cup.

The six teams vying for glory included Pembroke #1, Pembroke #2, Petawawa Blue, Petawawa Yellow, Renfrew Deslaurier Custom Cabinets and Renfrew Pizzeria.

Pembroke #1 coach Jeremy Bell expressed that whatever the outcome, he was proud of his team as they had finished first overall in the house league during the regular season.

“At the end of the 12 game season, we had a round robin cup day during which we finished first,” said Bell. “So they’ve done really well this year and I’m proud of them.”

During the round robin, each team played three games as they fought to remain among the last two standing.

The first games saw Renfrew Deslaurier beat Pembroke #2 (2-0) while Renfrew Pizzaria crushed Petawawa Blue (4-0). Pembroke #1 reamined strong in their first game as they terminated Petawawa Yellow (5-0) while Pembroke #2 displayed similar strength in beating Petawawa Blue (5-1). Into their second game, Pembroke #1 lost their momentum and were defeated by Renfrew Deslaurier (2-1) while Renfrew Pizzaria remained on top as they beat Petawawa Yellow (3-0). For their final round robin game, Renfrew Deslaurier maintained their winning streak – sealing their spot in the championship round – as they terminated Petawawa Blue (6-0). Thereafter, Pembroke #2 defeated Petawawa Yellow (3-1) and Renfrew Pizzaria narrowly secured the last spot in the championship game after tying Pembroke #1 (1-1).

With Deslaurier sitting in first place against Pizzaria, the two Renfrew teams battled it out on the field in the cup final.

Following two 20-minute halves and an overtime during which both teams steadily maintained the score at 0-0, the game entered a shootout during which Deslaurier defeated Pizzaria 3-1 to be crowned playoff champions.

“The boys played their hearts out and brought it together all in one day today,” said Darren Matthews, coach of the Renfrew Deslaurier team. “They haven't had a string of games this good all season, but now today – the most important day – they came out firing and executed almost flawlessly, which resulted in the win. I’m very proud of these guys.”

