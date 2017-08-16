Sexual assault: The Roadshow will be making stops in Pembroke and Eganville this September.

Housed in a shipping container that’s been making its way across Ontario over the past few months, The Roadshow is a pop-up travelling art gallery that is filled with thought-provoking, and sometimes jarring, messages about sexual assault.

The exhibit is the brainchild of activist Jane Doe and artist Lilian Allan who invited Toronto youth to create the art – visual art, spoken word, photography, poems, videos, posters and more.

Through the power of art, Roadshow participants will have the opportunity to open their mind, reflect, creatively explore their responses to sexual violence and be inspired to develop meaningful solutions to end sexual violence.

The project, one of 15 funded by the Ontario Arts Council, is particularly geared towards people who have experienced sexual violence but is designed to be an educational piece open to everyone.

This year, Doe and Allan have reached out to the Renfrew County Women’s Sexual Assault Centre to get Renfrew County involved with the show.

On Aug. 15, Women’s Sexual Assault Centre french language coordinator Megan Cyr approached the City of Pembroke with a request for use if space, to have The Roadshow set up by the Pembroke Marina in September.

“We’d like to have it stationed down by the Pembroke Marina. There is a parking lot that is right next to Algonquin College, just off of the amphitheatre with a nice path, accessible parking and washrooms nearby. We’d like to have it in this place as it’s visible and accessible to the public,” said Cyr.

Without hesitation, council unanimously approved the request.

“It will start in Pembroke for the first two weeks of September and then it will move to Eganville for the following two weeks. Pembroke has been amazing in the response and so has Eganville – they both have fully supported the art show coming to Renfrew County,” said Cyr.

The exhibit is free to attend and will be stationed in Pembroke from Sept. 5 to 15 before visiting Eganville from Sept. 18 to 28.

cip@postmedia.com