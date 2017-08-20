Art in the Park at Champlain Trail

With the days of summer are ticking away, the Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village invited the community out to their second annual “Art in the Park” fundraiser on Saturday.

Artisans, vendors and musical performers took over the grounds of the pioneer village as the public turned out to view not only the latest paintings and sketchings but tour the museum which has seen a boost in traffic thanks to the unusually high number of rain days this season. Admission on this day was by donation.

“We're trying to get a different crowd of people in here,” explained museum curator Angela Siebarth.

The museum has enjoyed an excellent season beginning with former prime minister Paul Martin's historic visit in June coinciding with his appearance at the Algonquin College commencement. They have received positive feedback for the Sir Arthur Currie exhibition which highlighted the outstanding career of the great Canadian First World War corps commander. Champlain Trail recently celebrated its Founders Day on Aug. 5. They've also seen an uptick in international guests.

“We've seen a lot of American visitors and on the rainy days we've tended to get more visitors in here,” added Siebarth.

Artin the Park also included performances from entertainers Peter Boczar, Jory Turcotte and Pembroke Ukulele Academy, as well as a yoga session with Lynn Murphy. Staff and volunteers also served up a hot dog picnic lunch. All proceeds from the event were going towards the museum's air quality improvement project.

One of the many talented artists at this venue was Pembroke's Barbara Blackstein who coined the event a picnic for like-minded people. Blackstein uses the many landmarks and scenary around Pembroke as the subjects of her paintings and recording history that may one day be gone.

“There's so much here in Pembroke that there is no need to go anyplace else,” she explained.

The Champlain Trail Museum and Pioneer Village will be holding their Final Fiesta on Aug. 25 and Pop-Up Museum event on Sept. 30. It's last major event before the end of the season will be “A Night in the Museum” on Oct. 21.

SChase@postmedia.com