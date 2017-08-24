Cobden Fair opens Friday

COBDEN – Summer has one last kick at the can, with this weekend's running of the 158th Cobden Fair.

Starting Friday and running right through until supper hour Sunday, the fair once again promises something for everyone, from exciting new rides and live entertainment, to family activities, livestock shows and competitions and the ever popular smash up derby.

Jenna Hedden, the Cobden Agricultural Society's summer student, said there have been some changes made to the fair, primarily to the midway.

“It is a new one this year, World's Finest,” she said, which will offer 11 new rides to fair goers.

Also new is the addition of Skyza and its archery tag, along with the Zorb balls, in which one can get inside them and proceed to collide with others on the playing field. These will be one of the attractions on Sunday, which has been designated Family Day.

Friday is opening day. Opening ceremonies start at 7 p.m. with the crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Cobden Fair, which will lead into performances by Guy Jamieson and the Upper Valley Country Variety Show, then the headliner Eddy and the Stingrays at 9 p.m. Hedden said the Rynestone Edgy Magic Show, which will perform at noon and 3 p.m., is another new addition to the fair.

“On Saturday, it's the demolition derby, which includes both cars and combines,” she said, “plus Upstream Dave will be performing in the beer tent at 8 p.m.”

Saturday is also designated 4-H Day, when many of the local 4-H Club competitions and shows for dairy, sheep and rabbit will be held. A few other shows will also be held Friday and Sunday, along with all of the traditional stock events.

Hedden said each day will feature a supper, served starting around 4 p.m. On Friday it is a pork dinner, Saturday is a day for beef, while Sunday wraps up the fair itself with a ham and mashed potato dinner.

One change is there is an increase in admission fees. Admittance to the fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday will cost $19 each day, while the price for Sunday is $16.

The action begins on Friday, Aug. 25 when the gates and exhibit hall opens at 10 a.m. At noon the new midway opens featuring exciting rides for all the thrill seekers. Opening ceremonies officially kick things off Friday evening at 7 p.m. on the outdoor stage.

Keep an eye out for the livestock shows. Friday's horse draw competition is sure to be amazing.

Also on Friday is the Renfrew County Holstein Show, showcasing the best of the best dairy cows in the area. There is also the 4H Mini Horse Show and Rabbit Show, plus the Rabbit Agility Show

Sheep take centre stage on Saturday with both 4-H and open shows. The 4-H dairy show is also on Saturday. Other beef cows are also on exhibit Sunday, as well as various horse shows.

Saturday's pet show, starting at 12:30 p.m. is open to both children and adults, followed by the Junkyard Symphony Show which will take place on the outdoor stage at 1:30 p.m.

Saturday night's main event, as always, is the demolition derby. The smash-up derby is a crowd pleaser, with lots of noise, smoke and excitement. The destruction starts at 7 p.m.

Sunday starts with a pancake breakfast, followed by a gospel service. Livestock shows include the heavy horse and miniature horse show, 4H and open beef show, plus another showing of the rabbit agility show.

Skyza archery tag and other activities run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Live entertainment is offered throughout all three days of the fair. Besides the acts mentioned, be on the lookout for the Renfrew County Fiddlers on Friday, who'll be playing on the outdoor stage from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., followed by John Doddridge and The Town Liners from 4:30 p.m, to 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, it's Simone Clark, who'll be performing at 10 a.m. on the outdoor stage. Also hitting thus venue will be The Debenham Brothers from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dale Yuke from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the Beach Bums, a Beach Boys tribute band who will be playing from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

On Sunday it will be Ian Maika, playing from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m on the outdoor stage, followed by Ralph Selle and The Douglas Connection, plus the Amateur Talent Finals, They will all be on the outdoor stage from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details on the schedule of events this weekend, visit the Cobden Fair website at http://cobdenfair.com, or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cobdenfair/

