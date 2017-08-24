NAVAN – The Pembroke Lumber Kings scored five unanswered goals on the way to the second victory of the preseason Tuesday night, a 5-1 decision over the Navan Grads in CCHL action on the road.

It was a penalty-filled affair although special teams didn't have a huge impact on the game as the Kings and Grads each scored one power-play goal, on five and six opportunities respectively for Pembroke and Navan.

Returning players Salim Mahi-Beaudry and Matthew Barnaby led the offence for Pembroke with a pair of goals each while Barnaby netted the eventual game winner, with assists to Casey Rhodes and Matteas Derraugh.

In the first, Nicholas Chartrand got Navan on the board six minutes into the game when he beat starting goalie Darian McTavish.

Mahi-Beaudry pulled Pembroke even 14:06 into the second with the help of Rhodes and Giancarlo Romano.

Late in the second Pembroke's Shane Spencer and Navan's Wil Murray dropped the gloves and both were ejected from the game and assessed five minutes each for fighting.

In the third the flood gates opened for the Kings as they netted four goals. Mahi-Beaudry and Barnaby each added their second of the night while Owen Arfstrom rounded out the scoring. Picking up the assists were Connor Warnholtz, who was recently acquired by the Kings in a trade with the Nepean Raiders, with a pair of helpers; Matthew Walilko and Jacob McIntyre with one assist each and Derraugh with his second assist of the night.

With less than five minutes to go in the third period, tempers flared again when the Kings' Andrew Meininger and Navan's Jeb Raby fought and were ejected from the game. Meininger received an extra minor for roughing.

In all Pembroke has 44 penalty minutes on 11 infractions while Navan had 42 minutes on 10 infractions. The Grads out shot the Kings 36-33.

The Kings were in action Wednesday night against the Nepean Raiders but the game was too late to get the result into today's paper. Pembroke is at home Thursday, Aug. 24 when they host the Smiths Falls Bears at 7 p.m. at the Pembroke and Area Community Centre. The pre-season wraps up this weekend with back-to-back games against the defending league champion Carleton Place Canadians. The Kings travel to CP Saturday for a 7 p.m. game at the Neelin Street Arena before a return engagement Sunday night at 7 p.m. at the PACC.

Three stars: The three stars of the game were Pembroke's Matthew Barnaby and Salim Mahi-Beaudry first and second respectively and Navan's Nicolas Chartrand was named the game's third stars.

