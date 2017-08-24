KANATA – The Pembroke Lumber Kings suffered their first loss of the pre-season as they fell 5-3 to the Nepean Raiders on the road Wednesday night.

The game was held at the Bell Sensplex in Kanata because of poor ice conditions at the Nepean Sportsplex.

The Kings got off to a quick start as Matthew Walilko scored an unassisted marker 1:31 into the game. Bailey replied for the Raiders three minutes later with the help of Antoine Belisle.

Casey Rhodes was set up by Jarrad Vroman late in the first to end the first with a 2-1 lead for Pembroke.

Malcolm Arseneau and Jordan Renaud netted unassisted markers in the second to put Nepean up 3-2.

James Buckley pulled the Kings even at 12:40 of the third period, with the assists to Peter Falivena and Owen Arfstrom before Olivier Gauthier and Liam Stagg scored eight seconds apart late in the game to put it away.

During exhibition action, goalies continue to split the action. Darian McTavish allowed two goals while Nick Manousos allowed three goals and took the loss for the Kings. Nepean out shot the Kings 33-30. Pembroke was 0-for-4 on the power play while Nepean was 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Pembroke played Smiths Falls last night at the Pembroke and Area Community Centre, but the game ended too late to get the result in today's paper. The Kings have two more pre-season games both against the Carleton Place Canadians. The teams meet at the Neelin Street Arena Saturday night and return to Pembroke Sunday for a game at the PACC. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

TPeplinskie@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/TPeplinskie