PLK beats Bears in pre-season

The Pembroke Lumber Kings bounced back from a loss on the road to return to the driver's seat Thursday evening, as they defeated Smiths Falls 3-0.

A total of 359 people gathered in the Pembroke and Area Community Centre to watch the pre-season game win, as Kings goalies Jake Smith and Nick Manousos split the game and shared the shutout, which earned them the top two stars of the game.

Smiths Falls defenceman Stuart Harley received the game's third star.

The Bears outshot the Kings 38-25, with their netminders Matt Dods and Bradley Dobson turning away 22 shots between them.

The game got off to a fast start as Pembroke quickly took a 2-0 lead in the opening period. First, Peter Falivena scored within the first seven and a half minutes of game play, with assists going to Andre Simard and Jacob McIntyre.

Then, Casey Rhodes doubled the score two minutes later, with Matthew Barnaby and Mason Emoff backing the play.

The Lumber Kings would score once more to secure the win.

Within the first minute of the third period, Salim Mahi-Beaudry did the honours, with the able assistance of Brendan Browne and Barnaby, who marked his second assist of the evening.

Pembroke was on the power play twice, and Smiths Falls once, with none of them resulting in a goal.

The Kings have two more pre-season games on the schedule, both against the Carleton Place Canadians. The teams meet at the Neelin Street Arena Saturday night and return to Pembroke Sunday for a game at the PACC. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

