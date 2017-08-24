Summer Jam coming Saturday

The city of Pembroke is inviting everyone to the waterfront and downtown this Saturday for a summer wrap up party the likes of which no one has seen before.

Best of all, this Summer Jam is free of charge, courtesy of Canada 150 and corporate sponsor HGS.

The Skyza Aquapark will highlight the event, being placed right on the Ottawa River beside the waterfront park from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., with Skyza bringing many of their other old and new favourites like archery tag, the water tumbler, Zorb ball, and a section suitable for small children.

If that weren't all, live entertainment courtesy of local band Slacker Justice, who is on at noon, and Ottawa's Sparklesaurus at 2 p.m. will add to the party atmosphere close to the Pembroke Marina. There will also be local vendors on hand and the Pembroke Public Library will be holding a fundraiser as well on site.

This ties in with the third annual Downtown Pembroke Patio Party, which runs from noon to 4 p.m. with the Pembroke Downtown Business Area partnering with the city. Live music and entertainment will be offered at four locations across downtown - at Madameek, The Courtyard Bistro, The Grind, and Kerry's Place.

The party wraps up with a double feature movie night at the waterfront amphitheatre good for everyone young and old, with Finding Dory at 8 p.m., followed by the live action Beauty and the Beast at 10 p.m.

Elijah McKeown, Pembroke's recreation programmer, said this will be an exciting time. This is the first time the Aquapark has been used here, and there has been a lot of buzz about it.

He said it will be set up by the old boat ramp, with a walkway in place for people to access the inflatable and floating activity centre. Everyone will be wearing lifejackets, which will be provided on site, and all precautions are being taken to ensure public safety.

“We're happy to be able to bring that here,” McKeown said. Since the city has money from the Canada 150 program, making this country's 150th year since Confederation, plus the generous sponsorship of the HGS call centre, they are able to offer this, plus all activities at the park free of charge.

He said it is great they are able to offer this event to the public.

“This is something great to do for the city,” McKeown said. “It is going to be very busy and very hectic, but I'm excited.”

Heather Sutherland, PBIA manager, said the patio party is a great opportunity to reconnect and rediscover the local talent and local flavour there is to be found in downtown Pembroke.

“This is a great way to come out and enjoy the spaces downtown,” she said. “As you tour downtown, you'll hear music and entertainment. We sometimes forget we have so many talented musicians here.”

Sutherland said this has been a great partnership the PBIA has had with the city, and she sees the addition of the Summer Jam as part of this ongoing promotion.

“It is great to bring something like this to the area,” she said, which will hopefully bring everyone to the waterfront and downtown.

