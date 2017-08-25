NEW WATERFORD, N.S. — Police say someone stole thousands of dollars in bills dating back to the 1950s from a Cape Breton home.

The money — bills in green, orange and other bright colours that have long been taken out of circulation — were taken from a New Waterford residence between July 18 and Aug. 21.

Police say the homeowners were away and returned to discover thousands of dollars had been stolen, including the vintage bills — mostly $20s, $50s and $100s.

Cape Breton Regional Police released a photo of old-style notes and asked anyone who sees bills like them in circulation to call them.

Police spokesperson Desiree Vassallo says the bills appeared to be collectibles handed down from a previous generation.

Vassallo said she’s never seen bills like these before.