Summer’s end is near and cooler weather is on the way, but the action is just starting to heat-up!

Many fish species have spent the warm summer months in deeper water will slowly begin to rise into shallower more ‘fishable’ water in coming weeks. This seasonal movement is observed among white-tailed deer populations as well. With the buck’s antler development all but complete, resident males travel into open fields for the annual ‘meet and greet’. I have yet to photograph any bucks in velvet but they are around and with the pre-season sizing-up period approaching, these bucks congregate in groups to compare antlers size and establish the pecking order. Late summer can be one of the best times to observe critters on the move so have your camera (and fishing rod) ready.

Calypso family fun

Late summer is also the perfect time to enjoy family water park action, as I discovered this past weekend. Perched comfortably in Calypso waterpark’s ample lounge chairs, my wife and I soaked in all that Canada’s largest waterpark had to offer; along with copious sunrays. Our daughters headed to the water slides immediately upon arrival and were not fazed in the least climbing the winding stairs to the Summit Tower (highest waterslide tower in North America) for numerous launches. Let’s just say at that height, these slides at Calypso produce considerably more velocity than anything my girls have ever tried, and they’ve been to both Disney waterparks.

One thing about Calypso, even with the nearly 10,000 other water enthusiasts with us there that day, it never felt crowded anywhere – a testament to the immense size of this property. We had a tasty lunch at one of eight eateries this time but were also impressed with the park’s bring your own picnic lunch policy, a frugal guy's dream. Most attractions I've seen will not allow outside food and drink on the premises and many water park go'ers we saw were taking advantage in the shaded picnic area under the tall pines. So, what does Canada's largest water park have that's really cool? A whole bunch of things but perhaps the two most enjoyable areas of Calypso are what I refer to as the Lazy River and the Lazier River. Both the Lazy River otherwise known as Expedition Kongo and Lazier River called Jungle Run along with the giant wave pool were our top picks for casual fun at the ark. This waterpark definitely caters to families, offering quieter areas for the younger kids and dare devil category slides for the teens. Calypso closes for the season Sept. 4 so still couple weeks left to check it out. For more information: http://www.calypsopark.com/en/waterpark/

Ontario fur managers show in Carp

Be sure to check out the Carp Fairgrounds this weekend for the Ontario Fur Managers Federation “Rendez Vous” Show. Dubbed as a walk through 150 years of the fur trade, the event will have many aspects of the province’s trapping industry on display. The show has tons of great exhibitors, an outdoor stage with featured seminars, youth workshops, music and even a banquet on Saturday night. If you’re interested in supporting the fur trade or learning more about the benefits of fur management, stop by for a visit.

For more information, check-out: http://ofmf2017.weebly.com/ or visit the OFMF at:http://www.furmanagers.com/

Camping in the Valley

After almost a decade of seasonal camping in Cobden, I honestly feel like an adopted valley citizen. Watching our kids growing up from the days of catching frogs and minnows in the lake to today when they’d rather go for a stroll through the grounds with their friends. Those who camp regularly understand the camaraderie and friendship that goes along with it. Summer at the campground for me is about enjoying the beautiful Ottawa Valley. This year I got the opportunity to tour off-the-beaten-path gems like Round Lake, Wilno, Tremore, Golden Lake and Barry’s Bay. Even got to see one of the famous ‘Fraggles of Wilno’ up close! Thanks so much to valley pals Randy and Dan for the greatest tour ever.

Hunting around the corner

With hunting season just around the corner, please drop me a line with your ‘Falls Plans’. Local hunting stories and plans will be featured here in the next Outdoors Guy column. Drop me a line: theoutdoorsguy@rogers.com.