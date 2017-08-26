Getting ready for Rotary Ride for Kids

Organizers are already working on rolling out the annual Rotary Ride for Kids.

Representatives of the Rotary Club of Pembroke and The Grind visited Pembroke's Canadian Tire early in June to pick up a bicycle which is a prize awarded to the participant who brings in the most money for the fundraiser.

Donating it for the cause was Canadian Tire owner Rick Johnson and store manager John Birch.

The Rotary Ride for Kids is a fun family event sponsored by the Rotary Club in partnership with The Grind, and it will be held Saturday, Sept. 16. Participants can choose to ride the challenging 35 K tour from Cobden to Rotary Park in Pembroke, or the more family orientated 4 K fun ride.

Each rider must raise $150 or more to participate in the 35 K ride or a minimum of $25 for the 4 K ride. Each participant will receive a Rotary Ride for Kids t-shirt and be eligible to win rider prizes. The event will wrap up with a barbecue for all participants and their family and friends.

Last year, the event raised more than $8,000 and the goal this year is to try and bump that up to $10,000. Half of the funds raised will be used to help finance the purchase of a new piece of play equipment to be added to the existing play structure at Rotary Park and the other half of the funds raised will go towards The Grind Youth Group to provide high quality programs to at-risk and disadvantaged youth.

By partnering with other youth groups and organizations in the area, the Grind Youth Group provides youth with ongoing programming and leadership opportunities such as the indoor skateboard park and the youth leadership course that they would not otherwise not be able to access.

Both Rotary Park and the Grind Youth Group are considered wonderful assets to the community whose primary aim is to benefit young people.

SUhler@postmedia.com