God is colour blind. Are you?

Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world

Red, brown, yellow, black and white

All are precious in His sight

Jesus loves the little children of the world.

“JESUS LOVES THE LITTLE CHILDREN” by Herbert C. Woolson

Search the Bible from cover to cover, take my Bible for example and go through all of it’s 1,950 pages, scan it with precision, search every one of it’s 66 books or it’s 1,189 chapters, be painstakingly meticulous in your investigation, leave no stone unturned, but, listen to this, the results of your careful scrutiny will reveal that nowhere, that’s right, ‘nowhere’, will you find any mention of the colour of a person’s skin.

“Why is that?” you say. Well the answer is simple, the colour of a person’s skin is a non-issue with God, to Him it’s clearly not important, to use a figure of speech we can say without question that He is clearly ‘colour blind’! And if the colour of your skin or mine is inconsequential to Him then surely the colour of of someone’s skin ought to be of no significance to me.

Tragically history has taught us that skin colour has been of major importance in many nations. Imagine all the pain and anguish that has been caused and felt worldwide throughout the centuries because some have embraced the false narrative of white supremacy. Let’s face it, racial superiority is a satanically inspired myth straight from the pit of Hell, and to it’s detriment many sectors of the church throughout history have embraced the lie and in so doing have become self-deceived bigots aligning themselves with the racial prejudice and bigotry of their culture.

It was the great Indian Mahatma Gandhi who as a young man was searching for reality. One day as a student in the United States he decided to go to church and possibly speak to the minister, but when he arrived the usher refused to give him a seat and suggested instead that he go worship with his own people. Gandhi left the church and decided that “If Christians have a caste system I might as well remain a Hindu.” Sadly, such prejudice has been all too common throughout the Church, but it is clearly a blatant violation of the scriptural teaching, and is far from the heart of God.

Pause for a moment and think about it. You and I had absolutely no say in the matter when it comes to the colour of our skin. I was born in Glasgow, Scotland. When I came out my mother’s womb I was a white Caucasian male. The choice was not mine, it was already predetermined by my parents. I could equally have been born in Georgia in the United States as an African-American with black skin, or in Calcutta, India with brown skin, but in the grand scheme of things, in God’s sovereign will, I was born in the United Kingdom with white skin. But irrespective of the colour of my skin it is, to repeat, of no consequence to God.

Read through the gospels, you’ll find no mention of the colour of Jesus’ skin, was He white, brown, olive-skinned, black, the Bible makes no mention of his colour. We don’t

know the colour of His hair, it’s length, whether he had a beard or not, and we certainly don’t know the colour of His skin. How refreshing it was for me back in the late 1960s when I became a Christian to find myself in a church with people from all nations. They came from India, the Caribbean, China, the United States, Great Britain, Canada, they were black, brown, white, white-ish, olive-skinned. There we were people from all the nations of the world worshipping the God who created us, and should I say, “in His image”. (The Bible, Genesis 1:26)

In Sunday School the kids sung a song with great childlike gusto, “Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world, red, brown, yellow, black and white, all are precious in His sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world.” Here in this context where I celebrated my early Christian life colour was of no significance to us, we just loved each other as the ‘colour blind God’ loved us. And that’s the wonder of ‘authentic’ Christianity that God sent His son to die for each one of us, on the Cross Jesus laid down His life for you and I, a Palestinian Jew, the Messiah, went to the Cross, and died for the sins of men and women of every colour, from every race under the sun. That’s love dear friend.

That’s how He was. That’s how we ought to be, loving every man and every woman who crosses our path in the course of the day…whatever their race…whatever their colour.