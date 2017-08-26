Pembroke hosts a successful Regional 55+ games

The weather couldn't have been better as the Ontario Senior Games Association’s (OSGA) Regional Games got underway in Pembroke and Deep River on Aug. 16.

This was the first time that the OSGA Eastern Regional 55+ Summer Games were hosted by the City of Belleville. A total of 230 participants ventured from five different districts that extended as far as Kingston as they competed in 12 activities that built a spirit of friendship and camaraderie.

Athletes participated in games that ranged from five-pin bowling and darts to shufflebaord and bridge at various venues throughout the city and in Deep River. Once the points were tabulated, District 5 (Renfrew County) won the district competition, followed closely by District 8 (Cornwall). Following the day's events, a banquet was held at the Pembroke Memorial Centre where Mayor Mike LeMay congratulated all those who were taking home medals and organizers who dedicated countless hours to preparing for these games.

“As we age it is important to maintain an active lifestyle keeping mind and body vital,” said LeMay. “It is encouraging to see so many seniors here, who share this philosophy participating in a such a wide variety of activities. These games not only provide competition but also an opportunity to socialize and network with like-minded people.”

Eastern Regional 55+ chairwoman Irene Churchill felt the games went off largely without a hitch, however, she had hoped for more competitors but there was no contingent from Ottawa. She underscored the importance of having these games which have been around since 2011.

“This keeps people active in mind, body and spirit, and it gives people a chance to meet,” said Churchill.

Here are the top finalists in each event:

Nick Odynski, Frank Olscamp, Ray Veilleux, Guy Chaput and John Lapensee (District 7A) captured first place in five-pin bowling. Doug Gonu and Dennis Brehm (District 5) won the bridge tournament. Carpet bowling was won by Ronnie Hughes and Zeph Gaudreault (District 9). James McCollough and Klaus Bolt took first in cribbage. Linda Vickers (District 8) took first in cycling. In men's darts, first place went to John and Michael LaFont (District 5). In women's darts, Lynne Postill and Annie Wall (District 8) claimed first place.

Doris Ann Cooke and Joyce McIntosh (District 8) won four-hand euchre, while Fay Burgess and Marion Timmins (District 7A) claimed bid euchre. Winning lawn bowling was Ray Wanstall and Marie Simson (District 9). In pickleball 55+, Susan Forget and Mike Cadieux (District 8) took first place, while Michelline Lacasse and Micheal Pearson (District 8) claimed first in pickleball 65+.

In shuffleboard, Graham Barkley and Raymond Contant (District 8) took first place. Tjeery Janssen (District 5) won the 1.6-kilometre prediction walking, while Susan Beaton (District 5) took first in the three-kilometre prediction walking. In men's golf 55+, Dave Parkes (District 5) finished in first place. Ron Watson (District 5) came in first in men's golf 65+. Romeo Levasseur (District 5) took first in men's golf 75+. In women's golf 55+, Val Trotter (District 5) came in first place. Lea Lake (District 10) claimed first in women's golf 65+, while Pamela McTeer (District 8) took first in women's golf 75+.

SChase@postmedia.com