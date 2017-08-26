PLK hit bumpy road, lose 9-4 to Carleton Place

(CARLETON PLACE) - It was a rough night on the road for the Pembroke Lumber Kings, who were handed a 9-4 loss by the Carleton Place Canadians.

The Central Canada Hockey League defending champions, playing at the Carleton Place Arena, had a commanding 6-2 lead by the end of the second, and quelled a Kings two-point rally in the third with three straight goals to secure the win in the latest pre-season action.

Pembroke managed two power play goals out of the four times they had the man advantage on the ice, and netminders Nick Manousos and Jake Smith split the game, turning away 28 shots between them, with Manousos deflecting 16 out of 21 shots, and Smith stopping 12 out of 16 shots.

Carleton Place's power play also produced results; a single goal out of the three times it had hit the ice. Michael Leach stayed in the Canadians' net for the duration of the game, blocking 36 shots to frustrate the Kings.

The Canadians took control of the game early, scoring four times in the first period, the first three within nine minutes. Connor Hill scored once and earned two assists, Arik Breton scored a goal and picked up an assist, and Geoff Kitt and Brent Hill scored a goal apiece. Justin Cmunt earned a pair of assists, with others going to Tim Theocharidis, Danny Griffith, and Jaden Luik.

Pembroke's Matthew Barnaby responded with a goal, with assists from Brendan Browne and Giancarlo Romano.

Connor Hill scored his second goal of the evening half way through the second period, with Cade Townend picking up the assist.

The Kings made it 5-2 when Peter Falivena scored on the power play, with assists earned by Noah Rowland and Matthew Walilko. Danny Griffith put Carleton Place up to 6-2 with a goal supported by Brent Hill and Connor Hill, who picked up his second assist of the evening.

Pembroke rallied in the third period by starting out with two goals to close the gap to 6-4. Noah Rowland and Brendan Browne scored for the Kings, with Rowland doing so on the power play, with assists by Walilko, Connor Warnholtz, Giancarlo Romano and Matthew Barnaby.

Any hope for a comeback by Pembroke were snuffed out by three straight goals for Carleton Place, scored by Adam Pilotte, Justin Cmunt who also earned an assist in the third period, and Samuel Knoblauch, who also picked up an assist.

Geoff Kitt earned two assists and Tim Theocharidis picked up one.

The three stars of the game were, in order, Carleton Place's Connor Hill(first star) and Justin Cmunt (second star), and Pembroke's Matthew Walilko (third star).

The Kings will be facing the Canadians again on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Pembroke and Area Community Centre. The regular season kicks off over the Labour Day weekend with the annual Fall Showcase in Ottawa.

SUhler@postmedia.com