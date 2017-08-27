Helping businesses become accessible

Business owners have until the end of September to take advantage of free personal consultations on how to make their businesses more accessible.

The Renfrew County United Way, in partnership with EARN (Employment Accessibility Resource Network), is reaching out to educate small to medium size businesses and non-profits on the AODA (Accessibility for Ontarians with Disability Act).

Bonnie Schryer, who is the AODA Partnership Coordinator for the Renfrew County United Way, aims to assist with the compliancy requirements, access the untapped talent pool of Ontarians with disabilities as well as share the free ongoing resources available to them through EARN .

It is not just about the physical aspect of ramps and automatic doors; there are five standards under the act that include customer service, information and communication, hiring practices, design of public places as well as transportation. Schryer’s role is to demystify the process of maneuvering through the standards so to understand what is required of them and how to actually comply and maintain inclusive practices under the Act.

The AODA project catchment area is Ottawa, Pembroke and surrounding Counties including Renfrew, Lanark, and Prescott Russell. The project is being delivered through partnership coordinators like Schryer who are working one-on-one with businesses and business owners to collaborate with Chambers of Commerce, business associations, networks, service agencies, and sector tables with respect to project focus. Schryer says the best way to reach as many organizations at once is through breakfast and learn meetings where a full presentation helps to clarify the whole purpose and assists in getting the process started.

AODA Partnership Coordinators link up with the Employment Accessibility Resource Network (EARN) to provide businesses with a free network membership, which will benefit them in continuing education, networking opportunities, and the hiring of persons with disabilities.

“By fully understanding the act you are opening your doors to both customers and employees with disabilities,” Schryer said, both of which have proven economic benefits for the business.

EARN is a community initiative, led by the United Way, that brings together in partnership employers, service providers and other stakeholders with the goal of increasing employment opportunities for people with disabilities and promoting inclusive and accessible workplaces in Ottawa and surrounding areas.

Pat Lafreniere, United Way executive director, said this initiative falls under the agency's priority goals.

“We believe in the whole concept of inclusiveness,” she said.

To learn more or to book a free information session contact Bonnie Schryer, AODA Partnership Coordinator, Renfrew County United Way at bonnies@renfrewcountyunitedway.ca

SUhler@postmedia.com