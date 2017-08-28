PLK faces tough loss at home

The Pembroke Lumber Kings ended their pre-season Sunday night with an exciting rematch with Carleton Place.

Stung by a 9-4 road game loss on Saturday, the Kings were determined to even up the series with the Canadians, and played hard before a crowd of 307 fans gathered in the Pembroke and Area Community Centre.

Alas, the Kings would lose a 4-3 heartbreaker in overtime.

Carleton Place got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening period. Brent Hill made it a 1-0 game with the support of Adam Pilotte and Cade Townend.

Pembroke's James Buckley went in alone late in the second period to tie things up 1-1.

In the top half of the third period, the Kings took a 2-1 lead, thanks to a goal scored by Casey Rhodes. Noah Maika and Chris Grose picked up assists on the play.

Four minutes later, the score was tied 2-2. Canadian Cade Townend did the honours on the power play, assisted by Justin Cmunt and Adam Pilotte.

A little over a minute later, Pembroke reclaimed the lead, as Peter Falivena scored with the able assistance of Chris Grose.

The Kings were on the verge of chalking up a victory against the defending Central Canada Hockey League champions, when with less than a minute and a half left on the clock, when the Canadians forced overtime. Aiden Girduckis tied the game 3-3 with Geoff Kitt earning an assist on the play.

A ferocious four minutes of overtime followed, half of that Pembroke played shorthanded due to a crosschecking penalty called on Noah Rowland, until Canadian Tim Theocharidis ended the game to secure the win for Carleton Place, with Connor Hill backing the play.

Both Carleton Place and Pembroke's goalies played the entire game this time, with Pembroke's Jake Smith turning away 42 of 46 shots throughout the game and the overtime period, while Carleton Place's Jeremy Forget stopped 32 out of 35 shots.

Carleton Place's power play generated one goal out of the six times it was deployed, while Pembroke couldn't produce a point during the five times they had the man advantage.

The Kings' Jake Smith received the game's first star for his performance in net; Canadian Cade Townend was the second star, while Pembroke's Peter Falivena was the third star.

The Kings next play over the Labour Day weekend as the regular season kicks off with the annual Fall Showcase in Ottawa.

