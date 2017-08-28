Downtown gets musical

Pembroke's downtown was the place to be Saturday, as its third annual patio party kept things lively.

The city's core was awash in music and activity as once again, the city and the Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA) teamed up to launch the event, which featured local musicians playing at four separate locations along the main street.

At Kerry's Place was Jay Martin, followed by the Disorderly Daughters; Madameek Restaurant featured Marc Audet and Wes Renaud; The Courtyard Bistro had Bernadette Kelly and Jory Turcotte; and The Grind had gospel music played by Trevor Moore.

Heather Sutherland, PBIA manager, said she is really pleased with how things went.

“Hearing the music down the street makes me happy,” she said, plus they couldn't have asked for better weather, with sunny skies and warm, but not blistering, temperatures.

She said the patio party is a cool way to use the downtown as a venue to showcase the great musical talent Pembroke has, as well as a great opportunity to reconnect and reengage with the city's core and its businesses.

“People are coming out and seeing for themselves all of the improvements which have been happening downtown,” she said.

The event also coincided with the debut of Summer Jam, the city's party down by the waterfront, and Sutherland sees a great future in the two events helping to draw more people to the downtown.

She also praised the ongoing partnership between the city and the PBIA, which helps to get events like the patio party up and running.

