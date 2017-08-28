Miramichi Lodge Foundation unveils new canopy

Miramichi Lodge was the scene of the unofficial launch to Fiddle Week last Wednesday as the long-term care facility hosted the annual Fiddlefest.

An idea that came from former Miramichi Lodge Foundation member Brian Wilson, Fiddlefest provides a day of entertainment for not only the residents of Miramichi Lodge but those early campers staying at Riverside Park. This year, Pembroke Old Time Fiddling and Step Dancing Contest MC Art Jamieson once more hosted.

Fiddlefest also coincided with the official dedication of a new canopy for the second-floor terrace in front of the community centre. The $25,000 was financed by the Miramichi Lodge Foundation Gala held back in the spring. The terrace has proven to be a popular spot for residents, however, sometimes the elements make that difficult, explained Foundation chairwoman Sandra Sell.

“Our residents are going to now be able to come out here and enjoy the fresh air and the view as well,” said Sell.

So far, the six sections of canopy have been well received by the lodge's residents, said Miramichi Lodge community relations co-ordinator Donna Cotnam.

“They absolutely love it,” said Cotnam. “They really appreciate the protection from the elements.”

Since the inception, the gala has raised approximately $300,000 to assist with making the lives of the Lodge's residents richer and more comfortable. The foundation's mission is to secure ongoing financial support to enhance the well being and quality of life for the residents of Miramichi Lodge, consistent with the mission of the lodge.

“The gala is our major fundraiser and without them we would really be struggling,” added Sell.

All funds raised from Fiddlefest will go directly towards programs and service for residents of Miramichi Lodge. This year the lodge is also looking into providing a classical music program – Concerts in Care. It’s a program provided by Heath Arts of Ontario that specifically targets at the elder population, living in such places as long-term care facilities.

“Classical music is something that seniors are comfortable with,” added Cotnam.

