Summer Jam sizzles

It was a fun way to send off the summer in style.

On Saturday, Pembroke held its first ever Summer Jam on its waterfront, and based on how it was received it was a success. The weather was bright and sunny, but not too hot, which brought out the crowds.

The Skyza Aquapark, in its Ontario debut, was the highlight of the event, being anchored right off of the old boat ramp on the Ottawa River beside the waterfront park. There was a delay of an hour due to the wind blowing the inflatable obstacle course around, but once the breeze calmed, the even was able to proceed.

Skyza staff, backed by the city's own lifeguards from the Kinsman Pool and Riverside Park beach, were on hand to ensure the event proceeded safely. Everyone was required to wear lifejackets, provided by Skyza, and there were people in the water at all times, again for safety reasons.

A city employee, who is a certified diver, was also on hand to ensure the water was clear of debris such as rocks and deadheads.

Skyza brought many of their attractions out as well, like archery tag, the water tumbler, Zorb ball, and a separate playground for young children to have fun.

Providing the background music was local band Slacker Justice, who is on at noon, and Ottawa's Sparklesaurus at 2 p.m.

This also tied in with the third annual Downtown Pembroke Patio Party, with the Pembroke Downtown Business Area partnering with the city. Live music and entertainment will be offered at four locations across downtown - at Madameek, The Courtyard Bistro, The Grind, and Kerry's Place.

The day wrapped up with a double feature movie night at the waterfront amphitheatre, with Finding Dory at 8 p.m., followed by the live action Beauty and the Beast at 10 p.m.

Elijah McKeown, Pembroke's recreation programmer, said for a first time event, he couldn't be more pleased with how it went over. While there were some hitches, overall things ran fairly smoothly.

“It's been amazing to see so many families down here,” he said, estimating a couple thousand rotated through the park throughout the day. There were events for all ages, and he noted a lot of parents enjoyed the Aquapark, and took part in archery tag, which he said was a blast.

“There were a lot of smiles on everyone's faces, and it is great to see the community come out together like this,” McKeown said. He thanked HGS (Hinduja Global Solutions) Pembroke for their corporate support, which helped the city put the event on free of charge.

McKeown said staff will evaluate the event, looking at what went right and what went wrong, and see if they can do this again next year. Based on how the public has responded to it, he feels this has been a great success overall.

“It was a great way to end the summer,” he said.

SUhler@postmedia.com