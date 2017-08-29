Fiddle Park open for business

It is a community within a community.

As much a part of Pembroke's Old Time Fiddling and Step Dancing Championships as the Pembroke Memorial Centre is, Fiddle Park has evolved into something much more than a place for fiddle fans to rest and relax.

Each Labour Day weekend, hundreds of devoted old-time music fans and competitors from across North America file into Riverside Park, transforming it into a close knit collection of trailers and RVs, complete with streets and all the amenities the campers will need such as water, electricity, fire and police services.

Managed by the Pembroke and Area Fiddling Association and its dedicated army of more than 100 volunteers, this operation has been run like a well-oiled machine thrived for years as Fiddle Park becomes an entity onto itself. With trailers and RVs taking over the soccer pitches and baseball diamonds of the city's largest park, it is nearly unrecognizable. Maps showing the layout are printed and distributed to residents and visitors so they can navigate their way. Shuttle buses provide rides to the Pembroke Memorial Centre, the Pembroke Mall and downtown.

Such a transformation doesn't happen on its own.

On the weekend before the contest, volunteers prepare the park, installing plumbing and electrical hookups, while laying out five miles of electrical cable. In 2014, the association upgraded the services after receiving a $85,000 Trillium Foundation grant, and improvements are made annually.

Over the years, the fiddling association has invested thousands of dollars into park upgrades, such as adding underground water services and upgrading the electrical supply.

On average, some 1,000 trailers set up house in the park during Fiddle Week. While that number peaked in 2004 at 1,675, it has dwindled ever since, but hovers around 800 to 900 trailers.

Fiddle Park has no shortage of venues for old friends to reunite and jam into the wee hours of the morning. It's this organic atmosphere that makes for a memorable experience. In fact, many have stated the park itself has become the show over the actual contest.

Keeping the community of Fiddle Park safe has remained a top priority for both the city of Pembroke and the organizers of the championships.

Throughout the week, Pembroke police (now OPP), the city’s fire department and the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service maintain a presence at the park, extending the umbrella of protective services over the crowd of visitors who will be living there until after the Labour Day weekend.

Continuing a practice which was started in 2006, Pembroke firefighters have been inspecting each and every trailer and RV entering the park, ensuring they have the proper fire safety equipment, such as extinguishers and working smoke alarms, and if asked will check to see if propane tanks and their hookups are in a safe working condition.

Working smoke detectors is the law, so the fire department will sell smoke detectors and batteries at cost to those who don't have them before they enter the park.

The fire department also stations a pumper truck and a utility vehicle at the park for 24-hour fire coverage, with anywhere from two to five firefighters on site, depending on how much activity is going on.

Another additional safety feature is the placing of distance markers along the main routes in the park, setting up fire lanes which will allow emergency personnel to pinpoint a location a lot faster. This will make responding to a situation more efficient and save precious time.

While at the park, firefighters will be conducting inspections of the trailers and campsites, to ensure all regulations are being followed, such as a ban on open fires, no generators allowed and no propane heaters permitted inside tents.

