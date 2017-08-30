Fiddle contest marks 42 years

You know the summer is ending when you hear the sound of fiddles and tapping feet.

The Old Time Fiddling and Step Dancing Championships has been a mainstay of the Labour Day weekend for Pembroke and the Upper Ottawa Valley for 42 years.

The contest itself is held at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, featuring performances of the best step dancing and old-time fiddlers in the region, a formula which has been attracting audience members to the city from across North America.

No less significant is Fiddle Park, a massive trailer and RV community set up in the city's Riverside Park. Over the course of a week leading to the contest, the park gradually fills in, reaching a peak of more than 1,000 mobile residences.

Shelburne, Ont. hosts the oldest fiddle contest in Canada, at 65 years and counting, but Pembroke's contest remains the oldest one to feature both fiddling and step dancing.

While there were fiddling contests held before in the city, this version of the contest was founded in 1975 by Jim Hickey and his wife Dianne, Tom Leclaire, Michael Berrigan and Brian Adam, members of the Pembroke and Area Fiddling Association. Long time fiddle fans, they were concerned the art was dying out, and so wanted an event to showcase and promote this Ottawa Valley art form.

They also made a conscious decision to have old-time fiddling share the stage with step dancing. This mixture is considered the reason for the longstanding success of the Labour Day weekend event.

Now, thanks to the contest and the interest from all age groups to take part in it, fiddling and step dancing are stronger than ever, with a competitive field of well over 100 dancers and fiddlers.

The loss of Jim Hickey back in 2014 is still keenly felt by the Pembroke and Area Fiddling Association. One of the founders, he chaired the contest for years and was always closely associated with the event. Fortunately, there has been a generational shift among the membership to ensure the contest will continue on.

Last year so, the committee welcomed some new faces to its board of directors, including Laurie Serran, who's father is the late Tom Leclaire, and Lisa Hawkins. Many other still taking part have either been there since the start, or are related to them in some way. Others are just fans of the music and dancing.

The main venue for the fiddling and step dancing championships has been the Pembroke Memorial Centre. It takes an afternoon or two to set up, and less to tear down, to provide a place where memories can last forever.

Getting the arena converted to a place where fiddlers and dancers from across North America can show off their talents, then be ready for the upcoming hockey season, makes for a couple of busy weeks for Pembroke's recreation department.

Ron Conroy, manager of the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said preparations are already underway. The stage was put in place in mid-August on the arena floor. The 24-foot by 20-foot platform is made up of four separate eight-foot by four-foot sections, which can be put together fairly quickly.

The rest of the set up isn't done until the Thursday before the contest begins.

"We have to make sure everything is ready for the Friday morning," he said.

That Wednesday is when the technicians come in to set up the sound and light systems for the stage, with everything connected to a master control and soundboard located across the arena from the main stage. Then there's equipment checks and other adjustments which take place to make sure everything is in working order, from the spotlights to the microphones on stage.

Conroy said once that is completed, city workers begin setting up the chairs and tables for the audience and those running the contest to use. A total of 650 chairs are put in place over the course of an afternoon.

"We put out three to four guys in to lay them out ," he said. "They start with the centre section first, then work on the side sections."

Staff have several wooden sticks on hand to measure out the spacing of the chairs, so folks will be able to move among the rows easily.

Conroy said in other instances, staff have taken pictures of the way they have set up venues at places like the waterfront and Riverside Park to help in knowing how they have done it previously, but in the case of the PMC, that hasn't been necessary.

"We have everything down to a science ," he said.

Once the chairs have been set up, they are wiped down and cleaned of the dust and dirt which accumulates on them while in storage. Then the venue is ready to go.

Tearing everything down takes even less time, said Conroy. After the contest is over, everything is left in place until the Tuesday after the long weekend, when staff spend part of the day packing everything away.

"We clean up, sweep and scrub the floor, and we're ready to go ," he said. The ice plant is fired up on Thursday, as staff prepare the PMC for the return of hockey and other sports.

The competition itself starts right away on Friday. It is split into two portions - one starting at 8:30 a. m. and the next kicking off at 5 p. m.

The first portion was mainly devoted to those from the smaller divisions - 65 and over fiddle, 50 and over step dancing, 19-49 step dancing and 45-64 fiddle - which would have their entire competition wrapped up over the course of Friday morning.

The 19-44 fiddle division also performed Friday morning in the preliminary round, which was used to narrowing the numbers down to just four musicians, ready to hit the big stage at Saturday night's main event, starting at 7 p.m. at the PMC.

On Saturday morning, starting at 8 a. m., the youngest of the competitors takes centre stage, starting with 12-and-under group dance, followed by 12-and-under fiddle, 12-and-under step dance, and finally the nine-and-under fiddle and step dance groups.

Saturday night's giant celebration will feature the final competitions in the 18-and-under categories of both fiddle and step dance. twin fiddle, group dance, open fiddle and open step dance divisions.

Winners from all divisions will be invited to perform on stage at the Saturday night concert. Major trophies and prizes will be presented then, along with the prestigious Ms. Euloine G. Trapp Memorial Scholarship, in memory of Ms. Euloine G. Trapp, a generous benefactor who was a life-long fan of music and traditional fiddling.

Up to $2,000 total in scholarships will be awarded during the 2017 contest.

SUhler@postmedia.com