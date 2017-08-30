Rockin' the night away for Hope Reins

Hope will reign through the rockin’ power of music this September.

Since its inception in 2011, Hope Reins Equine-Assisted Therapy has provided programming to approximately 50 children and adults – including veterans suffering with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

The program enables the participants to address their mental health and well-being concerns by engaging with a horse in activities of self-discovery throughout the 16-week multi-phase program.

Local resident Chris Blackstock was among those past Hope Reins participants who greatly benefited from the program.

“Horses have very high anxiety because they’re prey animals, so we had to learn how to calm the horse down and in calming the horse down we learned how to calm ourselves down,” said Blackstock. “I have PTSD myself which I’ve been battling with it for a very long time and this program really helped me a lot.”

Soon after graduating from Hope Reins, Blackstock pursued another veteran support program by becoming the area lead of the Upper Ottawa Valley’s Guitars for Vets.

“We provide a bass or guitar and 10 free lessons to a veteran that wants to learn how to play. Last year we had between 30 and 40 students and it was a great success,” said Blackstock. “Playing guitar is great for those dealing with PTSD as it takes a lot of concentration – as you’re listening, you're figuring out what you're going to do with your fingers on your left hand and then trying to figure out how you'll strum – so the whole time you’re playing guitar it's like everything goes away and it’s so healing.”

As both Hope Reins and Guitars for Vets rely on sponsors and community funding in order to remain afloat, Blackstock supports and promotes them in any way he can.

According to Blackstock, this support is particularly important right now as Hope Reins has encountered a severe shortage in funding which led to the cancellation of two of their 16-week programs this year.

To assist Hope Reins through its current challenges, Blackstock has organized the first Rockin’ Reins fundraiser which will be taking place on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Pig & Pint (601 Pembroke St. E).

“They weren't able to run the two programs in the spring and summer because they didn’t have the proper funding. That's why I started doing this Rockin’ Reins fundraiser because after I completed the program, I saw how much value was in it and how much it helped me – so I thought that even if we can get funding for a few veterans it would be great because it's a really good program,” said Blackstock.

The event will include live music by the Ghost Town Cryers, Derek Stow & Monica van Hoof, The Rowdy Yates Band, Three Brothers Twice and a surprise guest. Along with the entertainment, the night will include a silent auction with the chance to win guitars and other prizes donated by local businesses.

“One big thing is we have a guest of honour who will be performing three songs and people that have served in the military will know this individual – so it's kind of a surprise,” said Blackstock.

Tickets to Rockin’ Reins are $20 with all funds going towards Hope Reins and Guitars for Vets. Tickets can be purchased at the Pig & Pint or by calling Blackstock at 613-633-0665.

