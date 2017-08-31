The 158th Cobden Fair wraps up

WHITEWATER REGION - That's a wrap.

The 158th annual Cobden Fair ended late Sunday afternoon following three days of excitement, fun and music.

Starting Friday and running right through until supper hour Sunday, the fair offered something for everyone, from exciting new rides and live entertainment, to family activities, the traditional livestock shows and competitions to the always popular smash up derby.

Tara Tennant, 2017 president of the Cobden Agricultural Society which runs the fair, said there were no major hiccups over the course of the three days.

“It went really, really well,” she said. “The weather was fantastic, and attendance was up on Friday and Sunday.”

Attendance was down Saturday, which is usually their prime day, but Tennant said fair organizers suspect the free Summer Jam event in Pembroke drew away some of their crowds. Overall, though, they were pleased with how everything went.

“The new midway set up was really, really well received,” she said. This year, the fair brought in World's Finest which brought in 11 new rides for fair goers. This proved so popular, the fair committee is looking at bringing them back in 2018.

“I hope the word gets around so it will make things better next year,” she said.

The fair had something for everyone, from the traditional horse, sheep and cattle exhibitions and shows, to rides like the Cannonball, where those brave enough to try it are dropped 90 feet towards the ground.

The Renfrew County 4-H Rabbit Club Agility Show proved popular in its fifth year. Lots of people crowded around to watch rabbits race through obstacle courses, leap through hoops, jump bars and go over A frames and teeter totters.

Addressing the crowd gathered at the fairgrounds during Friday's opening ceremonies, Tennant said most people coming through the gates during the fair will have no idea what goes into planning and running this annual tradition.

She said she wanted to thank everyone for supporting the fair, and all of their volunteers for making it work. She said they are already beginning to go over what went right and what needs tweaking for the 2018 edition.

“Congratulations on 158 years, and may we have many, many more.”

