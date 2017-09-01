Highway 17 crash claims one life

HEAD, CLARA, MARIA - A collision between a car and a motorcycle on Highway 17 claimed the life of one person Friday.

The accident occurred shortly before noon just east of Deux Rivieres in a stretch beween Bissett Creek Road and Brent Road. Mike Nolan, director of emergency services and chief of the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service, said the motorcycle was travelling eastbound when it collided with the westbound car.

Both vehicles collided head-on, Nolan added. Paramedics were dispatched from Deep River along with a community response paramedic. A passenger on the motorcycle was flown to hospital and pronounced dead. The name and gender of the deceased had not been released at press time.

“Renfrew County paramedics treated the second patient on the scene and transferred care to Ornge air ambulance,” said Nolan.

The driver of the car was not injured. Highway 17 was immediately closed with traffic being diverted at Highway 41 in Pembroke. An investigation of the accident site was conducted by members of the Ontario Provincial Police Upper Ottawa Valley detachment, the OPP's Technical Traffic Investigators and the Forensic Identification Services Unit.

