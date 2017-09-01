Highway traffic in the Kingston area was expected to be detoured for hours after a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Joyceville.



It was one of a pair of three-car collisions involving tractor trailers that happened within hours and kilometres of each other.



At 6:53 a.m., Frontenac OPP were called to a crash on the eastbound lanes just west of the Joyceville Road exit.



One person was declared dead at the scene while the driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.



The investigation is continuing and charges are pending against the driver of the tractor trailer, police said.



Earlier Friday, responders were called to a crash at about 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes at mile marker 639 involved three vehicles, including a tractor trailer.



The truck driver was sent to the hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.



One of the motorists, Daniel Thomas Gribben, 55, of Gananoque, is facing charge of dangerous driving and was held for a bail hearing later Friday.



Traffic was detoured along the Joyceville Road.