2 CMBG Sports Day/Terry Fox Run

GARRISON PETAWAWA -It was a great way to lead into the Labour Day weekend, while also cementing the ties within Canada's military.

Throughout the day Thursday, the soldiers of 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group took part in their annual Terry Fox Run and sports day, in which the members of the brigade took part in the 10-kilometre run, which then kicked off a day of inter-unit competition and sports.

By the end, 2 CMBG had raised $5,166.80 for the cause. Presenting the symbolic cheque on behalf of 2 CMBG was two soldiers who's lives have been touched by cancer; Cpl Josh Austin and MCpl Bradley Sainsbury.

The day is primarily designed to promote physical fitness and teamwork for the soldiers within the brigade, and also serves as a wrap-up for the summer sports season, crowning a unit champion for the brigade in a wide range of sports.

Col. Michael Wright, commander of 2 CMBG, said it has been a great day.

“This has been my first sports day and first Terry Fox Run with the brigade,” he said. “I'm very impressed.”

Before dismissing the troops assembled on the Dundonald Hall sports field for the long weekend, Col. Wright said fall is upon them all, meaning deployments, the autumn training cycle and the Iron Man, set to go Sept. 7 and 8.

While the Terry Fox Run portion of the day was a fundraiser, it was also highly competitive. The top male and female individual runners were honoured as was the top unit. An average score for each was generated from the times of the top 10 finishers in that unit.

The top Terry Fox team for 2017 was 3 Royal Canadian Regiment, with 2 Combat Engineer Regiment the runner up. The top male runner was Capt. Salsbury of 3 RCR, who clocked in at 41 minutes, 42 seconds, and the top female runner was Lt. Gauvin of 2 Field Ambulance, whose time was 52 minutes, 48 seconds.

The second place male runner was MCpl Shears of 1 Royal Canadian Regiment, who finished with a time of 43 minutes, 27 seconds. The second place female runner was Cpl. Raymond of 2 CER, who finished with a time of 53 minutes, and 43 seconds. The third place male runner was Pte. Henry of 2 Field Ambulance, who came in at 43 minutes, 52 seconds. The third place female, Lt. Germain of 2 Service Battalion, clocked in at 54 minutes, 32 seconds.

The winners of the Garrison Sports Day are as follows:

Slopitch champions were 3 RCR, with 2 Royal Canadian Horse Artillery the runners up;

In beach volleyball, 2 CER was the overall winner, with 2 Field Amb the runner up;

The Ultimate Frisbee champs were 2 CER, with 1 RCR the runners up;

Winning flag football was 3 RCR, with 2 CER the runners up;

The tug-of-war was won by the Royal Canadian Dragoons, with 2 RCHA the runners up;

In the Military Fitness Challenge, 2 CER was the winner, with 2 RCHA declared the runners up.

Taking the Chain of Command Challenge was 2 CER with a time of three minutes, two seconds, with 2 Service Battalion the runners up., with a time of three minutes, 10 seconds.

In the bench press competition, MCpl. Michelle Steeves of 2 RCHA came out on top in the open women class with a lift of 195 lbs. Coming in second was Cpl. Caroline Desmeules of 2 CER, who lifted 185 lbs., and in third was Pte. Bethany Savage of 2 Field Amb, who lifted 175 lbs.

In the men's lightweight class, Cpl. Robert Steiner of 3 RCR lifted 275 lbs. to take the title.

In the middleweight class, Cpl. Kris Fischer of 12 ASIC (All Source Intelligence Company) hoisted 360 lbs., putting him on top of the standings.

In the heavyweight class, Cpl. Scott Simmonds of 2 RCHA lifted 365 lbs. to earn the top spot.

