New student trustee takes office

The Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB) has welcomed a new student trustee to the fold.

During Tuesday's first board meeting of the new school year, trustees watched as Sean McCloskey was sworn in as a member of the board.

Pino Buffone, RCDSB education director, welcomed him to the board as he starts his two-year term.

“Your contributions, along with that of fellow student trustee Nic Edge, in representing student voice will continue to be so integral to our work as a district,” he said.

McCloskey is a Grade 11 student from Quadeville, Ontario who is currently attending Madawaska Valley District High School. During his high school career, he has been very involved in his school community as he has been a very active member of Madawaska Valley’s Student Activities Council. He has also supported his high school’s athletics by being a member of the Athletics Committee and also participating in many school sports.

Currently his role is relaying information between the Board of Trustees and his council.

He replaces Connor Webster from Fellowes High School, who the board bade farewell to during their last meeting of the school year, held June 26.

Two non-voting student trustee are elected by RCDSB secondary school student council representatives, with his/her two-year term running from August 1 to July 31. Recently it was decided to let the trustees' terms overlap, so Edge from Arnprior District High School is serving his second term while McCloskey starts his first. This way, newcomers can benefit from the other's experience.

The student trustees provides greater insight into student activities, programs and needs; encourages student involvement in the board's governance activities, and provides greater awareness of mutual issues among the board, school staff and students.

The student trustee is awarded an honorarium of $2,500 for a complete term, and has access to an iPad for board related work.

