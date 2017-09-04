Adele is reportedly considering an offer to star in a big screen remake of iconic movie musical Oliver!

Musical impresario Cameron Mackintosh, who owns the theatre rights to Lionel Bart’s stage show based on Charles Dickens’ novel Oliver Twist, has been trying to get a new Oliver! movie off the ground for several years.

According to a source close to the British soul superstar, 29, she is considering taking a significant part in his new adaptation, possibly the starring role of Nancy - a petty criminal and prostitute who looks after the orphaned Oliver.

“It would be a major part for her and she’s seriously considering it,” the insider told British newspaper The Sun, adding that she was keen on starring in the film so her four-year-old son Angelo could see her on screen.

“She’s talked about Angelo being her number one priority and she sees this as a role that he could appreciate too,” the source explained. “It would be a new challenge for her but one she would definitely be up for.”

The Rolling in the Deep singer is currently taking a break after finishing a mammoth world tour this summer.

The final two dates of the tour were cancelled as Adele had suffered vocal cord damage and she has said the trek may be her last.

“I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live,” she wrote in a message to her fans. “And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don’t know if I’ll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home.”

The original 1968 movie starred Shani Wallis as Nancy, Oliver Reed as her abusive lover Bill Sikes, Ron Moody as crime chief Fagin and Mark Lester as Oliver. Directed by Carol Reed, it won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Cameron is reportedly teaming up with bosses at Working Title films to remake the classic musical. In 2012 he collaborated with the company and director Tom Hooper to create a blockbuster movie adaptation of Les Miserables.