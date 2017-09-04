RENFREW COUNTY – Big Brothers Big Sisters Renfrew County (BBBSRC) has launched a challenge to see more “bigs,” or mentors, join the organization.

On Sept. 1, both BBBSRC and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa launched their second annual ‘30 mentors in 30 days’ initiative which will run the entire month – coinciding with September being nationally recognized as ‘Big Brother Big Sisters Month’.

The purpose of ‘30 mentors in 30 days’ is to encourage the public to step up and get involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program, with the hope of recruiting 30 or more new mentors to support youth in Renfrew County.

During last year’s inaugural launch of the initiative, BBBSRC achieved tremendous success and received more than 30 inquiries from potential mentors.

“We received twice the number of applications we typically would receive in a week, with at least 30 to 60 potential mentors that inquired with us during that time,” said Susan Ingram, executive director. “The goal is to try and have as many people inquire so that we can even get them on the phone and talk to them about it means.”

Currently, BBBSRC is serving 43 youth between the ages of six and 18 years old, with 17 more youth on the waiting list.

To serve those 17 youth and open the door to anyone looking for mentorship in the future, Ingram is hopeful that this year’s ‘30 mentors in 30 days’ will achieve its goal.

“We're really trying to saturate the area with information about who we are, why the work that we do is important, what mentoring is and the importance of mentoring for our kids,” said Ingram. “We're constantly recruiting throughout the year but we like to do this full-on 30 day campaign to really challenge the community to step up and enhance the life of a child. The goal is to have at least 30 inquiries, although we hope to have more than that.”

The ‘30 mentors in 30 days’ campaign will run throughout September with radio announcements and interviews on Star96 and MyFM, signs and recruitment posters spread throughout communities, guest speeches at council meetings across Renfrew County, and an info booth at Algonquin College from Sept. 11 to 14.

For more information about BBBSRC and their mentoring program, visit: http://www.bbbso.ca/

cip@postmedia.com