Lumber Kings fall 4-2 to Nationals

It’s been a mixed bag of one win and one loss for the Pembroke Lumber Kings this past weekend.

Despite their spectacular 7-4 win against the Navan Grads on Saturday the Lumber Kings were unable to best the Rockland Nationals who doubled their score 4-2 during Sunday’s game.

The game started off slowly with Kings’ Brendan Browne netting the first goal of the game at the seven-minute mark (assisted by Salim Mahi-Beaudry). Thereafter, the nets remained tightly guarded and no points were scored for the remainder of the first period. But while the score remained still at 1-0, the penalty minutes quickly increased as both teams relentlessly battled on ice – with the Kings earning six minutes in the box while their opponents racked up four minutes.

Heading into the second period, the teams continued to remain evenly matched as the puck bounced from one side to the other while Nationals goalie Sean Storr and Kings goalie Jake Smith blocked every shot that came at them.

It wasn’t until the third and final period that the game picked up speed and the scoreboard finally saw some change. The Nationals were the first to achieve some action as Dana Engram sunk an unassisted goal to tie up the score 1-1. Three minutes later, Engram’s teammate Trevor Coykendall followed suite with his own goal (assisted by Josh Stanley and Aiden Graham). With the Nationals now sitting in the lead at 2-1, Kings’ Salim Mahi-Beaudry swiftly took advantage of a powerplay to tie it up 2-2 (with assists from Matthew Barnaby and Jarrad Vroman). Despite the Kings’ best efforts, Mahi-Beaudry’s goal was met with two more more the Nationals Coykendall (assisted by Dana Engram and Wade Brennan) as well Mathieu Blanchette, to seal the Nationals’ win of 4-2.

Out-of-town scoreboard: Kanata edged Navan 3-2, Hawkesbury defeated Smiths Falls 4-3, Carleton Place beat Cornwall 3-2.

