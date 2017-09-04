Lumber Kings open season with big win

OTTAWA – The Pembroke Lumber Kings scored an impressive 7-4 win in their season opener against the Navan Grads.

While Grads’ Curtis Fabbro scored the first goal of the game (assisted by Jed Raby) at the three-minute mark, the Kings’ swiftly took back control and began to rain on the Grads’ parade with a quick succession of goals. By the nine-minute mark, Kings’ Brendan Browne fired shot into his opponents’ net, assisted by Jarrad Vroman and Casey Rhodes. The remained tied 1-1 for only a couple of minutes before Kings’ Zac Cross snatched up the puck and fired home goal with help from Connor Warnholtz. Edging their opponents 2-1, the Kings’ put up a relentless fight to remain in power as Cross scored his second goal of the night with assists from Salim Mahi-Beaudry and Vroman. With a solid 3-1 lead, the Kings’ maintained their scoring streak with a fourth goal netted by Matthew Walilko (with assists from Warnholtz and Vroman).

Heading into the second period with a 4-1 lead for the Kings, the Grads returned to the ice with greater determination as they began putting up a stronger fight. Less than one minute into the period, Grads’ Alexandre Way sunk a goal off assists from Coleton Cianci and Simon Besner. Feeling more confident, the Grads maintained their footing as Bradley Estrada sunk his team’s third goal (assisted by Zachary Salloum). With the Kings now sitting at a shaky lead of 4-3, they took advantage of the powerplay to regain their control as Peter Falivena netted an unassisted goal. A few minutes later, Connor Warnholtz brought the Kings’ score up another notch (assisted by Matthew Walilko and Chris Grose) while Grads’ Estrada scored another goal (assisted by Jacob Smith and Salloum).

Moving into the third and final period, the Kings maintained the upperhand of 6-4. Despite the Grads’ mighty attempts, they failed to outwit and outplay the Kings as they continued to miss out on their powerplay opportunities. Both teams continued to battle until the end, but the Kings’ position was unshakeable and Brendan Browne took advantage of a powerplay to score the final goal (assisted by Salim-Beaudry) to seal their 7-4 season opener win.

Three stars: The first star was Kings’ Connor Warnholtz followed by Grads’ Bradley Estrada and the third star was Kings’ Jarrad Vroman.

Out of town scoreboard: In other Central Canada Hockey League action on Saturday, Rockland shutout Kanata 5-0, Carlton Place edged Hawkesbury 2-1, Smiths Falls outplayed Cornwall 3-1, Ottawa Juniors crushed Kemptville 7-2 and Brockville defeated Nepean 3-1.

