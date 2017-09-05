The fall collection of large household goods will be happening soon for residents in the Town of Petawawa, City of Pembroke and Township of Laurentian Valley. Acceptable items must not be placed curbside any earlier than Sunday, Sept. 10.

In order for material to be collected it must be properly separated into three different piles:

1) Large Appliances (stoves, fridge, etc.) and scrap metal items

2) Acceptable large items – Box springs and mattresses, carpets and underlay, furniture (desks, couches), bulky household plastic items (i.e. outdoor children’s toys, lawn chair) and pool covers

3) Electronic Waste (TVs, computer, radio)

“During the spring large item collection, we continued to see residents place all items into one pile,” states Mark Behm, public works manager for Laurentian Valley. “Scrap metal, electronics and large garbage items are picked up by separate trucks. If the driver can’t see it because it’s mixed together or underneath, it may get missed.”

Residents are reminded of the other set out requirements for large item collection:

Small, loose items and material placed out in cardboard boxes or garbage bags WILL NOT be collected.

Construction and renovation material such as toilets, wood, windows and doors, hazardous waste or tires WILL NOT be collected.

Collection occurs on your regular collection day during the week of Sept. 11.

Acceptable materials must be manageable by two people and cannot exceed 80 pounds, 27 cubic feet or six feet long.

“Setting material out in cardboard boxes also continued to be a problem during the spring large item collection,” continues Behm. “Only large items like furniture and mattresses may be ground up before they are used in landfill operations as approved cover material at the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Centre. Small, loose items must be placed out with your regular garbage in a bag or container, not during large item collection.”

The OVWRC stresses that residents SHOULD NOT place items out earlier than Sunday, Sept. 10 and notes collection will occur the week of Sept. 11 on your regular collection day. Additional information on municipal waste management programs is available on your collection schedule or at www.ovwrc.com.