The City of Pembroke is happy to unveil the theme for 2017’s edition of the annual Santa Claus Parade of Lights.

This winter, the city will be continuing the celebrations of Canada’s 150th year with 150 Years of Christmas. On Saturday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m., the parade will transform Downtown Pembroke back in time.

The possibilities for float designs and costumes are endless, whether going old-fashioned like 1867, the retro style of the 1950s, the fun fashions of the 1990s, or any combination of ideas in between. Take a trip through time along Pembroke Street with the floats adorned in an array of dazzling lights.

Canada’s traditional colours, red and white, are coincidentally also the colours worn by Santa Claus himself. Pembroke recreation staff encourages all of Pembroke to come together as a community on Nov. 25 to enjoy the parade in all its glowing splendour.

For more information or to register, contact Elijah McKeown of the parks and recreation department at emckeown@pembroke.ca or 613-735-6821 ext. 1502.