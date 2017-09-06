City workers sign four-year deal

Pembroke city workers have a new collective agreement.

On Tuesday, city council passed a bylaw putting in effect the provisions of a four-year collective agreement reached with CUPE Local 24, then approved a motion granting the same deal to non-union staff.

Coun. Les Scott, who presented the motion and the bylaw, said under both, city employees will see 1.75 per cent raises for the next three years starting Jan. 1, 2017, then a final two per cent increase on Jan. 1, 2020, the final year of the agreement.

“This treats union and non-union staff the same,” he said, noting it will also apply to members of council, who are also non-union staff who are paid through their annual honoraria.

Scott said the agreement with CUPE Local 24 is a lengthy one, with 36 different articles covered in it, covering a lot of ground. He said this agreement was the result of a lot of work by both sides.

“This does not happen overnight,” Scott said, “It was a long process.”

He thanked senior staff, Terry Lapierre, the city's CAO and LeeAnn McIntyre, the city's treasurer and clerk, plus members of the bargaining team for all of their hard work in making this deal a reality.

SUhler@postmedia.com