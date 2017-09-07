Pembroke brings home 88th Gordon Cup

Members of the Pembroke Golf Club were ecstatic Sunday, after the host team overcame Sand Point to bring home the Gordon Cup at the 88th edition of the prestigious tournament.

The Gordon Cup is a longstanding tradition in Ottawa Valley golf circles that has members of the Mississippi, Sand Point, Renfrew, Pembroke and Deep River Golf Clubs tee off for victory every Labour Day weekend. The Cup was inaugurated in 1930 by Peter Gordon, a prominent Renfrew businessman, who wanted to foster competition and fellowship among the men from communities across the Upper Ottawa Valley. The spirit of the Cup remains as strong now as it was when it was first inaugurated. The history and tradition has been maintained through a compilation of the records and players going back eight decades. The two-day tournament also has the distinction of being the longest running amateur event without interruption in Canada.

This year, for the first time since 2013, the tournament was hosted by the Pembroke Golf Club.

Teams from the five clubs, comprised of 14 players each, played two rounds of 18 holes each on Saturday and Sunday. The 12 low gross scores were used to tabulate team scores.

The final round saw the Pembroke Golf Club outdistance Sand Point by 111 points as the host team proudly brought home the Cup.

Pembroke’s team captain Phil Hermitte scored the tournament low gross by shooting a total of 144, followed by his teammate Brandon Gagne with 147.

Hermitte, who has been competing at the Gordon Cup for the past 41 years and captaining his team for the last 12 years, expressed that their victory was significant considering they had lost to Deep River by only one shot in 2016.

“Last year we lost by only one shot to Deep River while this year there were 111 strokes between us and Sand Point – and that breaks down to 10 shots a man which is lot,” said Hermitte. “So this was a big victory for us and we we’re very happy to have won. We went 25 years without winning, but in the last six or seven years we’ve won three or four times – so it’s been a great change in recent years. We just have a very strong team of great guys and we have a lot of fun together.”

Hermitte added that having the tournament at the Pembroke Club was a bonus which contributed to their victory.

of course it always helps to play at home.. a little more of a comfort level there for us,” said Hermitte. “As well, the golf course was in great condition and the staff and volunteers did a great job to run and organize this first class golf tournament. we all really appreciated it as the players to have all of that support.”

