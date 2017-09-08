Pembroke’s generosity shines through once again, as Butler GM joins the list of businesses that have sponsored the Black & White Gala 150 with a gift of humanity, worth $10,000. Butler GM has been a steadfast supporter of the Pembroke Regional Hospital, and is one of our most generous donors to date.

“Living in a rural area, you really see the importance of having a state-of-the-art hospital close to home, where your friends and family can receive top-notch care. We have seen first hand the tremendous upgrades the Pembroke Regional Hospital has undergone over the years, and we are thrilled to continue investing in our community’s healthcare, as this same community has supported our business for over fifty years,” remarked Charles Butler, owner of Butler GM.

Butler, an army veteran, started a small used car dealership in 1963 and since then, that business has grown into one of the most successful General Motors franchises in Canada. At the age of 86, Mr. Butler still enjoys being in the dealership on a daily basis and involved in the community.

“Charles Butler is a renowned philanthropist, who supports many charitable efforts throughout Renfrew County and the Pontiac. We are very fortunate to have him on board as we work towards renovating the in-patient surgical rooms and supporting the Orthopaedic program,” said Nancy Warren, executive director of the PRH Foundation. “In conjunction with Canada’s 150th, the Gala Committee has set a goal of raising $150,000, so having this $10,000 donation from Butler GM puts us one step closer to reaching our target.”

Leading up to the gala, there is also a community raffle to support the event. Star Set Jewellers has donated a Canada 150 Edition Maple Leaf 0.51 ct Diamond that can be set as a ring or as a necklace; Midas Pembroke is sponsoring the second prize which includes two tickets to Elton John in Kingston with overnight stay. The third prize is two tickets to next year’s Gala, on October 13th 2018. The lottery purse is valued at $6,045 with tickets selling for $15 each, 5 for $60 or 10 for $100. The draw will take place on Oct. 14 at 11 p.m., at East Side Mario’s, and live streamed at the gala. Tickets can be purchased at the PRH Foundation, Scotiabank Pembroke, Midas, Star-Set Jewellers, EGM Insurance, Frank Carroll Financial, the Eganville Leader and Moncion Metro.

As the Gala date approaches, the committee is busy putting together the finishing touches of what promises to be another spectacular event. Tickets are already 70 per cent sold, so don’t wait to buy yours!

To purchase your Gala tickets, Raffle tickets or to secure a Sponsorship Spot, please contact the Foundation Office at 613-732-2811 ext. 7408 or foundation@prh.email