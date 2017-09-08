Electronics recycle for SPCA this weekend

The Ontario SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre is looking for your unwanted electronics and batteries as a way of helping man's best friends.

Today and Sunday, the SPCA will be accepting used or unwanted electronics and batteries at Pembroke Animal Hospital located at 905 Pembroke St. East as part of their SPCA Electronics Recycling Round Up Fur Animals campaign. Volunteers will be on hand to accept these items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Animal care attendant Heather Jobe explained that the SPCA Renfrew County Animal Centre located on Paquette Road has a year-long electronics bin, however, this is the first time they have reached out into the community.

“This is the first time we've had an off-site drop-off,” she said. “Other places have hosted these events and have been successful. Our goal is to fill one bin or a couple of bins.”

The items will be recycled into much needed funds to feed and care for the centre's animals paying for food, veterinary bills, and others things that will improve the quality of life for the dogs, cats, and other precious four-legged friends.

Among the items they will accept are small kitchen and household appliances, computers and attachments, stereos, home theatre systems (VD, Blu-Ray, VHS players), external computer equipment, display devices, receivers, phones and pagers, image, audio and video devices and any cords. For a complete list of acceptable items visit renfrewcounty.ontariospca.ca or call 613-732-3641.

Jobe added they chose this time of year for the event because so many residential owners will soon be putting out the fall pick-up. SPCA volunteers will be on site to help off-load items.

“We would like to do a few of these events a year and tap into some of that stuff that's going to be left at the curb,” she said.

