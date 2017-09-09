School board head gets degree

It is never too late to learn.

Wendy Hewitt, chairwoman of the Renfrew County District School Board, was congratulated by the trustees on recently completing the Office Administration Executive Program at Algonquin College's Pembroke campus during the board's first meeting of the school year, held Tuesday.

Pino Buffone, the board's education director, said she worked for 46 weeks on it, and remained on the Dean's List for earning top marks throughout the program's duration. He said she is a role model for the board, doing this while working full time and raising her family.

“We are very proud of your accomplishment, Wendy, as it exemplifies the true spirit of commitment, perseverance and lifelong learning,” Buffone said.

Hewitt said she very much appreciated the support of the board during this time.

“It was a big leap of faith going back to school,” she said, noting there were times when she was discouraged, but thanks to everyone's backing she was able to push through and succeed.

Hewitt said she wanted to go back to school both to follow a career path she has been planning, and to understand the student mindset. The program she entered was a two-year diploma course, which Algonquin College offered as a one-year compressed one.

“That was heavy and challenging, but it was one of the best and most satisfying experiences of my life,” she said. “You're never too old to learn.”

Hewitt did a one month placement at Pembroke's city hall, where she had a wide variety of experiences in various departments. She said she wanted to thank Mayor Michael LeMay and city staff for the opportunity.

“It was a pretty rewarding experience,” she said, “it was nice to know I could do it.”

