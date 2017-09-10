Kings edge out Raiders 5-4

OTTAWA – The Pembroke Lumber Kings continued to build on their early season momentum edging out the Nepean Raiders 5-4 Sunday.

The win capped off a mixed weekend for the Red-and-White, who dropped a game to the Smiths Falls Bears Friday night. However, after five games, the Kings sit fourth in the Robinson Divison of the Central Canada Hockey League with a 3-2 record.

Leading all Kings, winger Matthew Walilko contributed a goal and two assists, while Matthew Barnaby sealed the game winner during the afternoon match at the Nepean Sportsplex Yzerman Arena. Jake Smith came in to relieve Nick Manousos in the second period and recorded the win. Pembroke's special teams also improved with two powerplay markers, while successfully killing off four opportunities by Nepean when they had the extra attacker on the ice. The Kings also outshot Nepean 39-27.

Nepean seized an early 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Graham Denomme and Malcolm Arseneau. The assists went to Andrew Froese, Antoine Belisle and Corey Tam, who jumped in on both goals.

However, 36 seconds into the second period, defenceman Chris Grose notched his first goal of the season to get the Kings on the board. Owen Arfstrom assisted. Nepean then shortly regained the lead when Geoff Dempster scored, assisted by Kari Belec and Bailey Brant.

But then Nepean's Jordan Renaud was called for hooking giving Pembroke their third powerplay opportunity of the game which they did not spoil. Zachary Cross slipped his third goal of the year past Raiders netminder Matthew Chan. The helpers went to Noah Rowland and Walilko.

The Raiders responded with a goal from Froese, who was aided by Tam and Arseneau. However, Walilko gave his squad some life before the end of the period with his fourth goal of the year, assisted by James Buckley on the powerplay.

At the 11:47 mark of the third period, defenceman Jarrad Vroman grabbed his first goal of the campaign to tie the game assisted, assisted by Jackson Norlock and Walilko. Less than two minutes later, Barnaby his fifth goal to win the game, with the assists going to Casey Rhodes and Vroman.

Three Stars: Matthew Barnaby, Pembroke (Star #1), Corey Tam, Nepean (Star #2), Matthew Walilko, Pembroke (Star #3).

